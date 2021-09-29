Withings launches a sportier version of its hybrid watch

Withings on Wednesday presented its ScanWatch Horizon, a new version of its hybrid watch that uses the same functions, but with a design inspired by diving watches.

We could hope for a new connected watch from Withings, the French manufacturer having announced a new product on Wednesday, it is ultimately nothing … or almost. A year after the release of the ScanWatch – and 21 months after its presentation at CES 2020 – Withings presented a new version of its health-oriented hybrid connected watch.

The manufacturer had already accustomed us over the past twelve months to present different versions of its connected watch, including a Rose Gold version announced last July, the new ScanWatch Horizon is intended to be much more than a simple variation.

Under the hood, it takes exactly the same measurements, characteristics, autonomy and functionalities as the classic ScanWatch. But from the outside, Withings has reviewed its copy. This is a watch very clearly inspired by the design of diving watches. For the development of the ScanWatch Horizon, Withings once again worked with its long-standing partner, the design firm Elium Studio.

A rotating bezel without software function

The watch is more massive than previous versions, due in particular to the addition of a rotating bezel in addition to the rotating crown used to navigate the menus. This bezel will thus be able to turn anti-clockwise and will also serve as an electrode for the electrocardiogram function. However, no software function is associated with it, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Among the other novelties in terms of design, we can also mention the waterproofness which goes from 5 to 10 ATM, in principle allowing an immersion up to 100 m of depth. Withings has also added luminescent indexes around the dial and on the hands to tell the time well in the dark.





As for other characteristics, we find what already made the success of the classic Withings ScanWatch with a measurement of the heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), an electrocardiogram function to detect possible cardiac fibrillations, a screen Monochrome PMOLED used to display notifications or navigate menus, as well as full sleep monitoring to also assess potential sleep apnea. The autonomy remains unchanged compared to the classic version with up to 30 days of use announced.

Price and availability of the Withings ScanWatch Horizon

The new Withings ScanWatch Horizon watch is already available in two colors: blue or green. It comes with a stainless steel strap and a fluoelastomer strap in the same color as the dial.

Certified five years, the ScanWatch Horizon is still launched at 499.95 euros. As a reminder, the ScanWatch 42 mm was displayed at launch at 300 euros.