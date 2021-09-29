Xbox Cloud Console Gaming Coming to Beta Today (Xbox Insiders) | Xbox one

Microsoft has decided that this Tuesday, September 28 is the announcements! After the avalanche of news throughout the day on Xboxygen, Microsoft announces the arrival of Xbox Cloud Gaming on console.

Play Xbox Game Pass games without downloading them!

First of all, remember that the option is currently only available to Xbox Insiders members (Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha) who have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. If you are, then you can play Xbox Game Pass games that are in the cloud right from your console.

But what is it for exactly? When you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass on console, you need to download the games to your internal storage, which not only takes up space, but also time.

With this new option from Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can launch games directly from the cloud without downloading them, and they launch almost immediately! This is a great way to get a quick idea of ​​a game before committing to a download.





How to play Xbox Cloud Gaming games on console

To see which games are available and playable via this new option, go to your Xbox interface in “My games and applications”, then display your complete library and activate the “Cloud Gaming” filter.

Then you just need to click on the “Play” button with a Cloud icon to start the game.

Keep in mind that the functionality is still in the testing phase. It will be extended to other members of the Xbox Insiders program before reaching a wider audience in the coming weeks. Here is the list of issues already known and communicated by Xbox: