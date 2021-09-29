Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft drops subscription prices in multiple territories!

Microsoft and its Xbox Game Pass is a story made to last… and potentially to dominate. The American giant seems ready to shift into high gear and has just revised its pricing for certain regions of the world.

The price of Xbox Game Pass decreases… in certain countries only

Very quickly, the Xbox Game Pass became a considerable asset for Microsoft and its various Xbox platforms: today, it is even a weapon of choice and, soon, it should be its number 1 selling point (if not. is not already the case today). With a catalog of hundreds of games including all its exclusives, available from the day of their launch, the American giant holds there a tool of choice in its conquest of the Tenth Art and intends to expand its accessibility a little further.

To do this, the Redmond firm has decided to review its pricing and … lower the price of the subscription in several countries: Chile, Hong Kong and Israel. This applies to the various offers, from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to Game Pass for PC or consoles, or even Xbox Live Gold.

The following official document therefore reports the new prices in the territories concerned: it is good to know that for Chile, the currency is the Chilean Peso, in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Dollar and for Israel, the Shekel. Without converting all of the proposed rates, know that, per month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate goes from the equivalent of € 12.85 to € 8.57 in Chile, from € 13.11 to € 8.70 in Hong Kong and from € 14.67 to € 10.67 in Israel . For comparison, the subscription costs € 12.99 per month in France.





Xbox Game Pass, soon for everyone, everywhere?

Microsoft’s desire to extend its Game Pass to as many people as possible is no secret. Moreover, last June, one of the thinking heads of Xbox Liz Haren confessed during a presentation “Wanting to innovate to offer games and services to more people around the world”. To achieve this goal, a simple way: “The study of the introduction of new subscription offers for Xbox Game Pass”. He then continued, not a certain self-congratulation:

The point is, we’re creative and dynamic in the way we deliver fun to the entire global gaming community, across devices, geographies and financial realities.

A well-proven policy with this drop in subscription in this selection of territories which bring together, in total and seemingly nothing, more than 36 million inhabitants.