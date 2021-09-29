Xbox is now at the heart of Microsoft according to its CEO Satya Nadella | Xbox one

Satya Nadella became CEO of Microsoft in 2014 and the second CEO of the company since this year, which is to say if his vision for the company has been welcomed by the board of directors. Today, it is during a conference that Satya Nadella once again reiterated the ambitions of Xbox, Microsoft’s gaming brand.

Xbox is now at the heart of Microsoft

It was during the Code 2021 conference of Vox Media that the boss of Microsoft spoke, interviewed by journalist Kara Swisher, co-founder of Recode. Comments collected by the journalist Nilay Patel.

Satya Nadella explains that he is the first CEO of Microsoft who is not a co-founder. This is, according to him, an advantage allowing him to criticize and criticize himself at the same time. It gave him the credibility to carry out changes in society.

The man has been able to see the changes made within Microsoft in recent years, and it is from him that the convergence of the brand’s teams and services came.

At one point, I felt that Microsoft was doing things without envy. Xbox was part of Microsoft, but stayed on the sidelines. Now it’s much more central.



A strategy applied to the letter

What Satya Nadella is saying here we also see at Xboxygen as we have been covering Xbox news 24/7 for 15 years now.

After the complicated launch of the Xbox One, we watched the departure of Don Mattrick and then the arrival of Phil Spencer at the helm of Xbox. Since that time, the brand’s strategy is now much clearer and again focused on gaming, and nothing but gaming.

From the Xbox Adaptive controller to the development of the Cloud Gaming offer through several console models, including the most powerful on the market, Xbox has never been such a vibrant brand. Phil Spencer has been able to revitalize the Xbox teams with a single goal: to reach the 3 billion players in the world.

To do this, Xbox was able to benefit from the support of Microsoft, starting with the arrival of Phil Spencer within the Senior Leadership Team, the team in charge of the main orientations of the company. To support the brand’s ambitions, we also needed more resources, which we have witnessed with the various technology and studio acquisitions, starting with Bethesda, which has joined the ranks of Xbox studios.

Although the machine is now on, all is not finished. This summer, Phil Spencer spoke about his leadership role at Xbox and said he still has a long way to go to ensure that Xbox is a strong brand for decades to come.

Learn more about the Xbox strategy and recent comments from Phil Spencer