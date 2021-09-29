Xbox Live Games with Gold: October 2021 free games revealed

Microsoft must always redouble originality to offer new titles to subscribers Xbox Live Gold next month. The program of Games with Gold will once again be quite unexpected in October, with the rail shooter to the electro soundtrack Aaero and the game of parkour Hover which will be available on Xbox One from October 1 to 31 and from October 16 to November 15, and the classics Castlevania: Harmony of Despair and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X in Xbox 360 version to be picked up from 1st to 15th and from 16th to 31st.

For the summaries of the games by Xbox, it happens below.

Fly at the speed of light in your starship through stunning stylized environments, leaving ribbons of light in your wake as you unleash the energy of in-game music. Meet strange enemies and experience boss battles epic, all punctuated by an incredible licensed soundtrack from Noisia, Flux Pavilion, Katy B, The Prototypes, Neosignal and many more. In a futuristic 3D open world, join a team of young rebels, the Gamers, who oppose the anti-fun laws that oppress the city. Thanks to high-tech suits, they can make extraordinary jumps and run at phenomenal speed. They use these abilities to challenge the police on the streets of Hover City, sabotage propaganda, and help citizens. Their goal is to find a way to access the Orbital Station to warn the Galactic Union and end the tyranny. Castlevania: Harmony of Despair Dare to step into the shadows to defeat your long-standing enemy: Dracula. Play as the heroes from the various episodes of the saga in co-op up to 6 to ensure that the vampire never wakes up again.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X 3 months after the destruction of Raccoon City, Claire Redfield crosses Europe in search of her brother, Chris. Claire infiltrates Umbrella’s laboratory in Paris, she will have to survive against the horde of zombies that awaits her.

As always, you can take advantage of the Xbox Live Gold and other services via the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at € 12.99 per month.