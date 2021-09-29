Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro smartphones: capabilities that impress!

Xiaomi gives this feeling of being a brand free from all constraints that seeks above all to add value to its products. The new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro smartphones are the perfect example of this, they stand out not only for extremely careful design, but also for their photo and video performance and capabilities.

Between the new processors of MediaTek and Qualcomm, the impressive system HyperCharge, the Amoled 120 Hz screen, the speakers signed Harman Kardon and the trio of photo sensors, we do not know where to turn with the new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro smartphones, but at least we have the assurance to have the best of current technology. The Xiaomi 11T Pro does not suffer from any compromises This desire to do more, to bring about change, even to modify the habits of users, is found de facto with technology. HyperCharge 120 watts. This innovative charging system allows the battery of the Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone to be refilled in just 17 minutes, despite its impressive 5,000 mAh capacity. Just ten minutes are enough to get up to 11 hours of calling, 7 hours of video, 5 hours of browsing and 2 hours of Full HD 1080p video capture. Suffice to say that the anguish of running out of fuel at the end of the evening, real suffering for some, is only a distant memory. Obviously, such power requires control, so Xiaomi has equipped its 11T Pro with 34 safety devices, as well as real-time temperature monitoring. Everything is certified by the German inspection body TÜV Rheinland.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone is displayed from 649 euros (8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space).

Performance at the service of creatives The power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 eight-core processor paves the way for unrestricted use, but it also unlocks artificial intelligence capabilities, especially in the field of video. Xiaomi has made the 11T Pro a flagship smartphone for all enthusiasts and amateur filmmakers. It is capable of filming in HDR10 + and its main 108 megapixel (Mpx) sensor manages both 8K definition (7,680 points by 4,320) as well as 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) or, again, recordings in Full HD at 960 fps. The software suite One-click AI Cinema incorporates special effects to give free rein to his imagination and there are also different options such asZoom audio to focus the sound recording on a particular area or subject when zooming in a video. The 120 ° ultra-wide-angle sensor provides great versatility for outdoor scenes and the telemacro offers solutions for all close-ups.



A crush on this screen The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro both feature a 6.67-inch (16.9 cm diagonal) Amoled display. In addition to the intrinsic qualities of this display technology such as the virtually infinite contrast and rich colors, we also appreciate the brightness of the panel which exceeds 1000 nits. This allows the smartphone to be used outdoors without having to (desperately) search for a shadow area to properly see what is displayed on the screen. The high refresh rate of 120 Hz on the other hand offers smooth images, while the touch sampling rate of 480 Hz improves the responsiveness of the interface. Xiaomi has also integrated its system True Display which automatically adjusts the screen color according to the surrounding lighting. The 11T Pro’s display went through the hands of independent review agency DisplayMate and received an A + rating, the best it could possibly be, which is not surprising given the choices made. Finally, note that it is protected by a glass Gorilla Glass Victus, the strongest from Corning to date. To complete this experience, Xiaomi pampers lovers of good sound by integrating an audio system Dolby Atmos, as well as two loudspeakers designed in collaboration with specialist Harman Kardon.

The Xiaomi 11T smartphone is already available in France from 499 euros (8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space).

The Xiaomi 11T crackles reason The design of the Xiaomi 11T is close to that of the 11T Pro which is both rewarding and reassuring for the user, it means that there is no by-product. For example, we find the same 120 Hz Amoled screen, the trio of 108 Mpx + 8 Mpx + 5 Mpx photo sensors, 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage space (highly recommended to store all your memories without fear to regain its saturated space!). The Mediatek Dimensity 1200 eight-core mobile processor provides maximum performance while maintaining autonomy and being compatible with the 5G standard. A 5,000 mAh battery is also present with a 67-watt fast charging system that recovers 100% autonomy in just 36 minutes.

