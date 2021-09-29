Yannick Noah shocks internet users with his latest Instagram post

Like many stars, Yannick Noah is very active on the Web. Especially on Instagram. On this social network, the singer can boast of having a large community with his 64,000 subscribers. Thus, they can follow his whole daily life which always seems very exciting. This Tuesday, September 28, 2021, one of his posts did not go unnoticed. Quite the contrary!

This time around, Joalukas’ dad caused a stir by sharing an incredible portrait of him. For this painting, the suit is required. Ditto for the short haircut. With pretty colors, here it is brilliantly illustrated. “I was painted over… Vintage”, captioned the 61-year-old former tennis player with a little humor. In any case, the work caused a sensation among its admirers.





Those who are used to seeing it with much more casual looks, here they are stuck. In just a few hours, the post has gotten countless likes. It is to say! “Handsome one day, beautiful kid always”, “We salute the painter’s talent. Very beautiful portrait of Yannick ”, we can read in the comments thread. Or: “I really like that mean tune. It fits you well. You who smile all the time (…) ”.

There is no doubt that all these compliments have touched the main concerned. But also the artist in question. A much more cheerful post than the one he posted earlier. Via his story, which is no longer available to date, Yannick Noah shared his grief upon learning of the death of Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya, the sultan king of the Bamouns, who is a people in Cameroon, the country of origin of his father. . “RIP Uncle”, wrote the star, adding emojis of praying hands.

Binet Noelle