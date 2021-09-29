YouTube bans most antivax content as well as several personalities

In one year, YouTube deleted 130,000 videos in violation of its Covid-19 vaccine regulations. On Wednesday, Google announced that it was moving up a gear, banning most anti-tax content on its video platform, as well as several American personalities such as Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In detail, “Content which falsely claims that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, which asserts that vaccines do not reduce disease transmission or contracting diseases, or which contains information erroneous about the substances contained will be removed, ”writes YouTube. “This includes content that falsely claims that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility.”





Exceptions for vaccine policy and testimonials

These rules apply, from Wednesday, “to specific routine vaccinations such as measles or hepatitis B, but also to general statements on vaccines.”

Google claims not to have arbitrarily decided on these rules but to have consulted the competent medical authorities and to have been guided by “the medical consensus”. Among the exceptions, YouTube will allow “content that discusses vaccination policy, clinical trials, historical vaccine successes and failures (…) and personal testimonials”.