YouTube removes RT channel in German – RT in French

The German branch of RT announced on September 28 that YouTube had blocked its channel without warning. RT world editor Margarita Simonian denounces a “media war”.

RT in German announced on September 28 the deletion of its YouTube channel. The platform invokes “serious or repeated violations” of the rules of the community. These are 614,000 subscribers who can no longer access the content of the channel whose broadcast The Missing Part (The missing piece) which has its own YouTube channel.

RT’s videos in German on this platform have accumulated more than 500 million views. According to the analysis tool Tubular Labs, the channel ranks fourth among German-language media in the news and politics categories with 21.3 million views in June (behind Tagesschau, ZDF and DW).

“This is a real media war declared by the German state to the Russian state”

Quoted by Ria Novosti, Google explained the reasons behind the platform’s decision: “At YouTube, there are clear community rules that spell out what is allowed on the platform |…]. RT [en allemand] received a warning for uploading content that violates our policy on false medical information regarding Covid-19 infection. This resulted in the suspension of their rights to post videos. During the suspension of rights, the channel owners attempted to circumvent the restrictions by using another channel. As a result, the two strings [RT en allemand et l’émission The Missing part] were closed for violating YouTube’s terms of service. “





Qualifying as “imaginary” the rules of use dictated by YouTube, Margarita Simonian, editor in chief of the world of RT, denounced a policy of the double standards, two measures: “In parallel, the anti-vaccines, the terrorists and the fascists of all kinds talk quietly on YouTube. ”

“This is a real media war declared by the German state to the Russian state […] I look forward to my homeland immediately forbidding me to watch Deutsche Welle and other German media in Russia and shutting down the offices of ARD and ZDF. ”

In the process, the Russian regulatory body Roskomnadzor said in a statement that YouTube’s action violated the principles of freedom of information and demanded the immediate lifting of all restrictions.

Earlier, on March 31, the RT Arabic channel, which has more than 5.5 million subscribers, announced that its YouTube channel had been temporarily blocked by the platform after four strikes (warnings). The channel was finally available again on the same day. The American platform had declared in a statement: “The brief blocking of the RT Arabic channel that occurred today was not intentional. We will analyze and draw conclusions about what needs to be done to avoid such unintentional actions in the future. Our position on strikes copyright related […] remains unchanged: no action is planned with regard to the channel for the moment. “

