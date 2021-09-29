YouTube steps up measures against anti-vaccine videos

YouTube will now remove disinformation videos about vaccines approved by health authorities, not exclusively those against the Covid-19.

New measures to fight disinformation. YouTube announced the strengthening of its policy against anti-vaccine content on Wednesday, September 29, stressing that the repressive measures would not be limited to videos of disinformation on vaccines against Covid-19.

“Content which falsely claims that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, which asserts that vaccines do not reduce disease transmission or contracting diseases, or which contains incorrect information about the substances contained in vaccines will be deleted “, warned the platform in a press release.

“This includes content that falsely claims that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can trace who receives them.” Youtube in a press release



Misleading or deceptive videos about routine vaccinations such as measles or hepatitis B may be removed from the site. From “general statements on vaccines” may also be deleted.

On the other hand, “content on vaccination policies, new vaccine trials and historical successes or failures of vaccines” remain authorized, as do personal testimonials on vaccination as long as they comply with the platform’s regulations.

YouTube is already applying measures to fight disinformation around Covid-19 vaccines, claiming to have deleted more than 130,000 videos in the past year that violated its regulations in this area.