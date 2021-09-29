YouTube strengthens its policy against anti-vaccine videos

Deceptive or deceptive videos proliferate on the platforms. YouTube announced, Wednesday, September 29, the strengthening of its policy against anti-vaccine content, stressing that the repressive measures would not be limited only to videos of disinformation on vaccines against Covid-19.

The platform specifies, in a press release:

“Content which falsely claims that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, which asserts that vaccines do not reduce disease transmission or contracting diseases or which contains incorrect information about the substances contained” in vaccines will be deleted. “

“This includes content that falsely claims that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track who receives them.”, continues the company, a subsidiary of Google.

Over 130,000 videos deleted in the past year

False videos about routine vaccinations such as measles or hepatitis B may be removed from the site. From “General statements on vaccines” may also be deleted.

On the other hand, "Content on vaccination policies, new vaccine trials and historical successes or failures of vaccines" remain authorized, as do personal testimonials on vaccination as long as they comply with the platform regulations.





YouTube is already applying measures to fight disinformation around Covid-19 vaccines, claiming to have deleted more than 130,000 videos in the past year that violated its regulations in this area.

Strong pressure since the start of the pandemic

Among its most recent measures, the platform on Tuesday suspended the German accounts of the public broadcaster RT for violating internal community rules by broadcasting ” fake news “ on Covid-19 and for wanting to bypass a download suspension. Moscow threatened to block YouTube in retaliation, accusing the group of censorship.

The major American technology groups are facing strong pressure to remove or moderate the anti-vaccine content that has proliferated on their platforms, especially since the start of the pandemic.

In mid-September, Facebook presented a new tool to fight against conspiratorial or violent groups, targeting primarily the German movement Querdenken (“non-conformist thinkers”), which combines health measures against the Covid-19 pandemic with deprivation of liberty unconstitutional. Twitter also has a regulation on this subject and assumes the right to remove content and to crack down in case of infringement.

