Zero-interest loan: beware, the reference tax income will change from January 1



It is no longer the income for year N-2 that will be taken into account, but those for year N-1, i.e. 2021 if you take out a loan in 2022. (illustration) (Pixabay / rawpixel)

The eligibility conditions for the zero rate loan (PTZ) will change from January 1, 2022. To qualify for this special loan, it will now be the income of the past year that will be taken into account, and no longer the income. of the previous year (N-2), as is still the case today.

Candidates for a real estate investment in 2022 will have to be careful. The conditions for obtaining a zero rate loan (PTZ) will change as of January 1. It will no longer be the income at N-2 that will be taken into account but those at N-1, that is to say those the year preceding the filing of the file, reports Capital.





Areas of tension and income conditions



Intended for first-time buyers, the PTZ aims to support the purchase of a main residence by financing the property with a zero-rate loan, ie without any interest. This loan can concern up to 40% of the total cost (all taxes included) of a purchase in the most tense areas (A, Abis and B1) and 20% in the least tense areas (B2 and C), recalls Capital.

But not everyone can claim it. To be eligible, you must have income below a certain threshold which varies according to the composition of the household and the areas of the real estate project. For a three-person household, the amount of income must not exceed 62,900 euros in zones A and A bis and 40,800 euros in zone C.

A radical change for some



What changes from January 1 is the period taken into account for the calculation of this income. Currently, the reference tax income considered in the context of a PTZ is N-2. Next year, it is last year (N-1) that will be taken into account.

This therefore means that for a real estate project that begins in 2022, it will be the income for 2021 that will be claimed to find out whether the person is eligible to take out a zero-interest loan. This change was included in the 2021 finance law, which was passed by the deputies in November 2020.