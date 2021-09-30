100 GB for less than 9 € / month

Do you need the cheapest 4G plan? You will not find better than at NRJ mobile currently: 100 GB for 8.99 euros per month for a year and always without commitment.

NRJ mobile is one of the virtual mobile operators having the most tendency to change its mobile plan offers. This time, we have the right to a giant package of 100 GB for less than 9 euros per month for a year and without commitment, the most advantageous offer of the moment.

What does this mobile plan offer?

A non-binding offer with a low price for one year

Up to 100 GB in France and 13 GB in Europe and DOM

Unlimited calls, SMS and MMS

Until October 5, 2021, the 100 GB NRJ Mobile plan is 8.99 euros per month for 12 months. The price then drops to 19.99 euros per month.

Lots of data for a low price

For one year, this NRJ Mobile no-commitment package provides 100 GB of 4G data at a price defying all competition. This data can be used in mainland France and will allow you to comfortably browse the Net or enjoy streaming video content without real limitations. With connection sharing, you can share it with your loved ones, especially if your locality has very little fiber or ADSL service. This can be a good solution to be used in a 4G box for example.

Other good news: NRJ mobile devotes an additional 13 GB of 4G from Europe and the overseas departments, which is very practical when traveling abroad.

The Bouygues network as a bonus

NRJ Mobile is a virtual operator (MVNO) which depends on the Bouygues network throughout mainland France with over 99% coverage of the territory in 4G. According to Arcep, this is the best network for the quality of communications. You will therefore be delighted to learn that this package has unlimited calls, SMS and MMS from France, but also to Europe and the overseas departments.

How do I keep my number?

You can of course keep your current mobile number by changing your plan. First of all, it is necessary to add 10 euros to the total of your order to obtain the new triple-cut SIM. The change of operator is then done without interruption if you keep your number. It’s free and just provide the RIO code of your line during registration. If you don’t know how to do this, check out our tutorial to request your RIO.

