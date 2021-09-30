12-week suspension for Castresi Ryno Pieterse

The South African second line of Castres Ryno Pieterse, author of a dangerous tackle on September 18 against Bordeaux-Bègles in Top 14, has been suspended for twelve weeks, the National Rugby League (LNR) announced on Wednesday. Pieterse, 23, received a red card in the 64th minute of the match between his team and UBB (23-23), as part of the third day of the championship.

The South African forward was guilty of a tackle of rare violence on the Bordeaux scrum half Maxime Lucu. The latter had just returned the ball by candlelight and was no longer on his support when the second South African line of the CO threw himself on him, shoulder forward without enclosing him with the arms.

The N.9 of the UBB had in the wake of this tackle “in board” had to give way to his partner Yann Lesgourgues, but he was reassuring after the meeting by tweeting that he was “fine”. The disciplinary committee of the NRL has found Pieterse responsible for “dangerous play” and “tackling, charging, pulling, pushing or grabbing an opponent whose feet do not touch the ground”, according to a statement from the League.





The entry point for the sanction was set at twenty-four weeks of suspension but taking into account extenuating circumstances, in particular a clean disciplinary record and the apology presented by Pieterse to Lucu, this suspension was reduced by twelve weeks, a explained the NRL. In a press conference after the match, Castres assistant coach David Darricarrère had not cleared Pieterse, citing “a bad gesture” that he “does not apologize at all”.

” I’ve never seen that ! “, Meanwhile dropped the Bordeaux-Bègles coach Christophe Urios about Pieterse’s gesture:” Fortunately he takes it there (the top of the chest, Editor’s note). Otherwise he can kill him! It’s a thing… “. Insofar as Pieterse is registered on the list of Castres players likely to play the European Cup, which begins in December, “the date of requalification (of the player) will be determined later”, indicated the NRL. Pieterse has the possibility of appealing this decision to the ad hoc committee of the French Rugby Federation.