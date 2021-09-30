16 injured in explosion in Gothenburg

Sixteen people were injured, including four seriously, in an explosion that ravaged a building in Gothenburg in Sweden on Tuesday, the authorities said, who do not rule out a criminal act against a background of Mafia settling accounts.

Several fires caused in the building by an explosion of still unknown origin raged in the morning, emitting thick white smoke from the building in the center of the second largest city in the Nordic country.

After the dispatch of major aid, the fire was brought under control in the early afternoon, said the operations manager.

“It is obvious that a criminal act cannot be ruled out,” Home Minister Mikael Damberg said at a press conference with Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.



According to the regional daily Göteborgs Posten, a police officer who recently testified in a major trial against the city’s gangs lives in the building in question.





“Obviously we are going to look at this trail,” the officer, whose name has not been made public, told the newspaper himself.

Mr. Löfven, criticized in recent years for the ineffectiveness of his government against mafia gangs active in Sweden, did not want to “speculate” on the origin of the explosion.

“Everyone should know that society is always stronger than crime,” he said, however.

Police say the cause of the explosion, which occurred shortly before 5:00 a.m. (03:00 GMT), is not yet known.

But a “natural origin” such as a leak seems excluded, especially as the area is not supplied with gas, John Pile, the head of relief operations, told AFP.

According to police sources quoted by Göteborgs Posten, an explosive device may have been placed in front of one of the front doors, a procedure common in Mafia settlements in recent years.

Sixteen people with injuries from the blast and fire were taken to Gothenburg University Hospital, according to facility spokesperson Ingrid Fredriksson. Among them, three women and a man were seriously injured.

Sweden has struggled for several years to counter the growth of criminal gangs, which has notably resulted in a high number of fatal shootings, explosions and settling of scores in an otherwise rather peaceful country.

In 2020, in a country of just over 10 million inhabitants, more than a hundred detonations were recorded, and 102 other incidents concerning attempted explosions or preparations.