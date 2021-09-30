-200 € for the Asus ultrabook which includes a GTX 1650 and an OLED screen!

The Asus Vivobook is currently on sale today, at Cdiscount! The latter is notably equipped with an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card which will allow you to run a lot of games, while not affecting the autonomy of this ultrabook which wants to be nomadic and which is available at around 1000 € at Cdiscount!

Managing to combine autonomy, performance and gaming, this ultrabook can follow you in all your projects and in all circumstances! Indeed, we find in this Ultrabook an i5 Tiger-Lake processor, a GTX 1650 graphics card and 16 GB of RAM! All for less than € 1,100 at Cdiscount.

Buy the Asus Vivobook PC for € 1099 at Cdiscount

An ultrabook has many uses, and we generally turn to it because of its great autonomy and versatility. Indeed, with its configuration, it is able to navigate between office automation, Internet use, and even gaming. And this Vivobook from Asus manages to juggle between these different aspects thanks to its configuration.

Indeed, we find in this laptop of 15.6 inches and weighing less than 1.8 kg an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor part of the Tiger Lake range. These have been specifically designed for players to give them both enough power to play while regulating autonomy.

To this, we can count on the 16 GB of RAM on the 512 GB SSD to give it a certain dose of responsiveness that will be felt when you start it or when you launch applications and games.

Usually offered around € 1300, it is currently available with a discount of nearly € 200 which brings its price below the bar of € 1100!

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED: its characteristics

This ultrabook type laptop PC from Asus has a 15.6 inch format. Its configuration contains 16 GB RAM, an Intel Core i5-11300H processor from the Tiger Lake series which is able to deploy up to 3.1 GHZ accompanied by an Intel Iris Xe graphics chipset integrated into the processor, an Nvidia GTX 1650 Turing with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 video memory as well as a 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD.

This configuration allows him to be particularly reactive and nervous. We are in front of a PC which reacts quickly, launches applications and games quickly and which nevertheless manages to hold 7 hours in light use. Of course, when you play greedy games, we recommend that you plug in your PC so that the GTX 1650 can run at its maximum capacity.

In addition to that, we can take advantage of this graphic power with the Full HD screen which has the merit of being of OLED quality. With its Pantone DCI-P3 characteristics, and its screen which has benefited from a brilliant treatment, the colors will be radiant with authenticity.

Autonomous, versatile, powerful and compact, this PC is one of those ultrabooks that will delight gamers who want to invest in a single PC that does a little bit of everything (with compromises on the graphics performance of the latest AAA all the same).

