25 years after his death, Claire, a very young woman with whom he lived 8 years of love, balances everything in a book that will shake France!

In addition to having ruled France from 1981 to 1995, François Mitterrand was known for his secret love stories, his somewhat outlawed idylls… Which resurface today, with all the truth, nothing but the truth. It is Solenn de Royer, great reporter for “Le Monde” who finally decides to tell everything in a book to be published by Grasset, on October 6, and who confided in our sisters of the magazine ELLE.

In, “The Last Secret”, the author highlights an unknown part of the president’s life. His loving and passionate relationship with a young woman, Claire, for more than eight years. The last eight years of his life. It was in 1988 that François Mitterrand fell under the spell of Claire, a young student, full of ambition, fifty years younger than him. Despite their large age difference, this relationship will last eight years, until the death of the former President in 1996.





Fear of being judged, by the eyes of others, that this story will stick to her from now on forever, Claire has never told the details of this magical romance with the one she loved. And for good reason, before succeeding in being loved by the latter, the young woman had waited for four years. Four years hoping he notices her. A passion “Politics” as Solenn de Royer reports, that of wanting to officially join the Socialist Party, that of the Head of State at the time, ultimately become a human passion over the years.

Not the only adventure of François Mitterrand

As a reminder, in 2016 the book “Letters to Anne” already revealed one of his hidden relationships. Undoubtedly the best known given that it was about his relationship with Anne Pingeot. In this book, readers could read the letters exchanged between Mazarine’s mother and the former Head of State. A relationship that had started on a golf green to last thirty years and marking the one who was still only a young girl: “I was only fourteen. It left an indelible impression on me”, she let know at the microphone of France Culture in 2016. But it was finally only 6 years after this meeting that their story began in earnest.

