30 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers? Take-Two CEO suggests it | Xbox one

How many subscribers do Xbox Game Pass have today? This is a question that has tormented us for a while at Xboxygen since Microsoft has not communicated on this figure for a long time. And the answer could come from the CEO of Take-Two, who may have revealed confidential information in advance.

30 million? Growth stronger than ever if this is the case!

We do not know why Microsoft is delay in communicating on the number of subscribers to Xbox Game Pass, but we think that it is perhaps a question of waiting for a key date to announce a significant figure. For example for the 20th anniversary of Xbox next November.

Anyway, the latest official figure is 18 million subscribers, and it was released in January 2021, which is already eight months ago.

Blunder or simple mistake? The CEO of Take-Two (GTA, Borderlands …), Strauss Zelnick, mentioned a figure during the TheGrill 2021 conference in which he was participating with Phil Spencer. The figure was given as the topic revolved around the business model and subscriptions in the video game industry.





I think the last time we checked we were at 30 million subscribers, right Phil? Something like that.

Embarrassed smile, Phil Spencer simply replied “The last public figure we announced was 18 million. “, following which Strauss Zelnick repositioned himself in his chair, brushing aside the blunder with the back of his hand and declaring that anyway, “It’s more than 18”.

The video of the exchange released by Yahoo has since been removed, but we can confirm that the comments were made.

If the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers is approaching 30 million, then it would be the strongest growth for the service since it was launched by Microsoft. With 15 million members in September 2020, we would then note an increase of 100% in a single year. We are now awaiting an official communication from the Xbox teams.