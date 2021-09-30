3rd consecutive daily death record in Russia

Russia recorded Thursday, September 30 a record of daily deaths due to Covid-19 for the third day in a row, against a background of sluggish vaccination and absent containment measures despite the wave of the Delta variant.

In the last 24 hours, 867 people have died from the coronavirus in the country, according to the report published by the Russian government, a figure higher than the 857 deaths the day before. The number of new contaminations was brought to 23,888, a level that had not been reached since the end of July.





The Delta variant involved

Since mid-June, Russia has been brutally struck by the Delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious. The epidemic is increased tenfold by a laborious vaccination campaign, the refusal of the authorities to introduce more stringent health measures or containment, and the low respect for the wearing of masks within the population.

According to figures from the specialist site Gogov, only 28.9% of Russians are currently fully vaccinated, while there are four national vaccines. Russia is the most battered country in Europe with 207,255 dead, according to government figures.

At the end of July, the Rosstat statistics institute, which has a broader definition of deaths due to Covid-19, reported more than 350,000 deaths. The situation is particularly serious in Moscow, the capital, which recorded 3,998 new cases and 62 deaths on Thursday, as well as in Saint Petersburg with 2,077 new infections and 56 deaths.

