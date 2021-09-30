430 million euro contract for a metro in Taipei

The group will supply 29 trains to the circular line in the Taiwanese capital.

French railway manufacturer Alstom announced Thursday that it had won a contract worth more than 430 million euros for the supply of an automatic metro in Taipei.

The group is to supply 29 trainsets from its Metropolis range, the automated signaling system, the control system as well as landing doors, to equip the second phase of the circular line in the Taiwanese capital. The contract also includes the renewal of the signaling system for phase 1 of this line – equipped by the Italian branch of the Japanese group Hitachi Rail, and opened in January 2020 – and an option for phase 3.

Its local partner CTCI will simultaneously ensure the track works and provide the power supply, the depot equipment as well as the telecommunications and ticketing systems, Alstom said in a press release. The contract totals around 720 million euros, including 430 million for Alstom. Alstom and CTCI have already won in July 2018 a similar contract of 378 million euros – including 220 million for the French group – for another automatic metro line in Taipei.