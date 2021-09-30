5,835 new cases in 24 hours, 42 deaths in French hospitals

UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

New death record in Russia, 5,700 beds deleted in French hospitals in 2020, Slovenia suspends vaccination with the Janssen vaccine after a death … Le Figaro takes stock this Wednesday, September 29 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

1,466 patients in critical care in French hospitals

The epidemic continues to ebb in France, where 7,726 patients are still hospitalized on Wednesday – they were 7,801 on Tuesday. 1,466 people are currently being treated in critical care, against 1,524 the day before. 42 people have also died from Covid-19 this Wednesday in hospital, bringing the toll to 116,657 dead since the start of the pandemic in France. 5,835 new cases were also detected in 24 hours, compared to 6,765 the day before, and 6,794 last Wednesday. The positivity rate for the tests is 1.2%.

On the vaccination front, 50,472,072 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 74.9% of the total population) and 48,516,596 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 72% of the total population), since the start of the vaccination campaign in France.

The government wants to maintain the health pass until summer 2022

The government wants “maintain the possibility of resorting“To the sanitary pass”until summer»2022, declared his spokesperson Gabriel Attal on Wednesday, September 29, confirming that a bill in this direction would be presented on October 13 in the Council of Ministers.

“We must give ourselves the means for several more months to have the possibility of resorting to measures, if necessary, to protect the French“, He indicated at the end of the Council of Ministers, while the legal possibility of setting up the health pass expires on November 15. “What we want, what we are going to propose to Parliament, is to maintain for several more months, until the summer, the possibility of using it.“, he added.

5,700 beds eliminated in French hospitals in 2020

More than 5,700 full hospital beds were closed in 2020 in French health establishments, which at the same time created nearly 1,400 partial hospital places, according to a study by the Ministry of Health published on Wednesday. The Covid-19 has not interrupted the inexorable reduction in hospital capacity. On the contrary, the health crisis has partly amplified bed closures.

Sign of this decline, France now has less than 3,000 hospitals and clinics. “Under the effect of reorganizations and restructuring”, 25 public and private establishments closed last year, says Drees. The 2,983 structures still open at the end of 2020 had exactly 386,835 full hospital beds at the end of 2020, or 5,758 less in one year – compared to the latest report for 2019, published in July by the same statistical department of the social ministries.

The health pass for 12-17 year olds comes into effect on Thursday

From this Thursday, the health pass already in place for millions of French people will have to be presented by adolescents aged 12 years and 2 months to 17 years to access many places and activities. As a reminder, the pass is required at the entrance to many places, including bars, restaurants, nightclubs, funfairs, zoos, festivals, sports halls, museums, cinemas, long-distance transport and swimming pools.

It is not required for school and university sports, but it is for recreational and competitive practitioners. Like their elders, young people will be able to validate their pass with a negative screening test, a complete vaccination schedule or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 less than six months old.

Nightclubs: the experiment on the risks of Covid rescheduled for October 17

The full-scale experiment on the risks of transmission of Covid in nightclubs, which had been postponed at the end of June for lack of volunteers, will finally take place on October 17, announced Wednesday the research agency ANRS / Emerging infectious diseases.

Although nightclubs have already reopened on July 9, with a health protocol and a 75% gauge, this test will help advance scientific knowledge and improve measures, hope its organizers. “Despite the implementation of the health pass, cases of contamination have nevertheless been noted, highlighting the lack of data on the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 within a vaccinated population in a promiscuous situation, on the effectiveness of control measures at the entrance to party venues and on the relevance of a negative test less than 72 hours’, underlined the ANRS / MIE in a press release.





New death record in Russia

Russia on Wednesday recorded a record of daily coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row, a situation that worries the Kremlin against a backdrop of sluggish vaccination and absent containment measures. In the past 24 hours, 857 people have died from Covid-19, according to the government. The situation is particularly serious in Moscow, the capital, and in the country’s second largest city, St. Petersburg.

Moscow threatens to block YouTube

YouTube announced Wednesday the strengthening of its policy to fight against anti-vaccine content, stressing that the repressive measures would not be limited only to videos of disinformation on vaccines against Covid-19. YouTube is already applying measures to fight disinformation around Covid-19 vaccines, claiming to have deleted more than 130,000 videos in the past year that violated its regulations in this area.

Among its most recent measures, the platform on Tuesday suspended the German accounts of the public broadcaster RT for violating internal community rules by broadcasting “fake news” on Covid-19 and for wanting to bypass a download suspension. A decision that provoked the ire of Russia. The Kremlin has threatened to block YouTube if the video site does not lift the suspension of German accounts for Russian state television channel RT. The Russian Foreign Ministry denounced a “Information war against Russia”. Berlin has warned Russia against possible retaliation against German media.

Slovenia suspends Janssen vaccination after death

Slovenia suspended as a precaution on Wednesday the use of the Janssen vaccine against Covid-19 produced by the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson after the death of a young woman of 20 years. “We are temporarily stopping until all the details related to this case are clarified”, Minister of Health Janez Poklukar announced to the press in Ljubljana. According to Bojana Beovic, who heads the group of experts advising the government, “There could be an unwanted link between death and vaccination”.

Earlier, Slovenian media reported on the case of a 20-year-old woman hospitalized in serious condition on Monday, just days after receiving a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. She succumbed to a brain hemorrhage and blood clots overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. A death has already been linked in the past to this vaccine in Slovenia where compulsory vaccination goes into effect in the public service on Friday 1 October, pushing an increasing number of people to be vaccinated.

United airlines to lay off 593 unvaccinated employees

The company United Airlines, which asked all its employees in the United States in early August to be vaccinated against Covid-19, announced that it was preparing to lay off 593 people who did not provide proof of their injection. More than 99% of employees have nevertheless chosen to be vaccinated.

End of gauges in open-air stadiums in Spain

The Spanish Interterritorial Council (CISNS), the body that brings together political leaders in charge of health from all regions of Spain, on Wednesday approved the lifting of restrictions on attendance at outdoor stadiums in Spain.

NBA: binding protocols for unvaccinated players

Daily tests, solitary meals, possibilities for outings and very limited interactions: next season, unvaccinated basketball players should be subject to very restrictive anti-Covid protocols that the NBA is trying to finalize, in agreement with the players’ union (NBPA ).

More than 4.76 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 4,762,596 worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Wednesday at 10:00 GMT. The United States is the most affected country with 692,975 deaths, followed by Brazil (595,446), India (447,751), Mexico (276,376) and Russia (206,388).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.