96-year-old former concentration camp secretary on trial in Germany

Aged 18 to 19 at the material time, Irmgard Furchner, tried for “Complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases”, officiated as the typist of the camp commander.

A former secretary of a concentration camp, now 96 years old, appears from Thursday, September 30 in court, the only woman involved in Nazism to be tried for decades in Germany. This trial before a court in Itzehoe, in northern Germany, will be followed by that, a week later, of a centenarian, a former guard at the Nazi camp of Sachsenhausen, near Berlin. Never before has Germany, which has long shown little eagerness to find its war criminals, tried such elderly former Nazis. The case is also being examined on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the death sentences by hanging by the Nuremberg Tribunal of 12 of the main leaders of the Third Reich.

Read also“It would take a trial before international justice for the jihadists, as for the Nazi crimes”

Aged 18 to 19 at the material time, the nonagenarian Irmgard Furchner, who lives in a retirement home near Hamburg, is to be tried by a special youth court for “Complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases”, according to the prosecution. The prosecution accuses her of having participated in the murder of detainees in the Stutthof concentration camp in present-day Poland, where she worked as a typist and secretary to the camp commander, Paul Werner Hoppe, between June 1943 and April 1945.

In this camp near the city of Gdansk where 65,000 people perished, “Jewish detainees, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of war” were systematically murdered, according to the prosecution. According to lawyer Christoph Rückel, who has represented Holocaust survivors for years, “She kept all the correspondence of the camp commander”. “She also typed the execution and deportation orders and put her initials”, he assured on the regional public channel NDR.

Read alsoBruno D., a small auxiliary of death in the Nazi camp of Stutthof

For her lawyer, Wolf Molkentin, she did not know the exact fate of the detainees. “My client would have worked in the midst of SS men experienced in violence. But should she share their level of knowledge?He asked in an interview with Spiegel. “In my opinion, it is not necessarily obvious“, He added, insisting on the use of terms”coded“In the correspondence between officials of the Nazi death machine”in such a way that a secretary could not necessarily decode them“, according to him.





At the end of a long procedure, justice had estimated in February that the nonagenarian was fit to appear despite her great age. But the hearings, scheduled to last until June 2022, should be limited to a few hours per hearing day. Seventy-six years after the end of World War II, German justice continues to search for former Nazi criminals who are still alive.

4,000 women camp guards

Eight cases involving former employees of the Buchenwald and Ravensbrück camps in particular are currently being examined by various German prosecutors, the Central Office for the Elucidation of the Crimes of National Socialism told AFP. In recent years, several proceedings have had to be abandoned due to the death of the suspects or their physical inability to be brought to trial.

But while Germany has condemned in the past decade four former guards or accountants of the Nazi camps of Sobibor, Auschwitz and Stutthof, it has judged very few women involved in the Nazi machinery, according to historians. The courts have looked into the cases of at least three other women employed in Nazi camps, including another secretary who worked at Stutthof but she died last year before the procedure was concluded. The Neuruppin prosecutor’s office near Berlin is currently examining the case of another woman employed in the Ravensbrück camp, according to the Ludwigsburg-based Central Office.

Read alsoEx-Nazis do not escape justice, despite virus

Some 4,000 women have served as guards in concentration camps, according to historians. But few were tried after the War. Among those who responded to the atrocities committed under the Third Reich, the guard of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp Maria Mandl, nicknamed “the ferocious beast”, was hanged in 1948 after her death sentence by a court in Krakow . Between 1946 and 1948, in Hamburg, 38 people including 21 women appeared before British military judges for having officiated at the Ravensbrück concentration camp, specially reserved for women.

The jurisprudence of the conviction in 2011 of John Demjanjuk, a guard of the Sobibor camp in 1943, to five years in prison, now makes it possible to prosecute for complicity in tens of thousands of assassinations any auxiliary of a camp of concentration, from guard to accountant.