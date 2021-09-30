A bat on his neck when he wakes up and then dies

This had not happened since 1954 in Illinois: An octogenarian died of rabies, the state Department of Public Health said on Tuesday. In mid-August, the man discovered a bat on his neck when he woke up, NBC News reports. The animal was captured and a test revealed that it was a carrier of the disease. Despite the insistence of health professionals, the man refused to seek treatment. “There is a life-saving treatment for people who consult quickly after being exposed to an animal with rabies,” recalls Dr Ngozi Ezike, director of the department.





Almost a month later, the man started showing symptoms such as stiff neck, difficulty controlling his arms, numbness in his fingers and trouble speaking, the department said in a report. communicated. The octogenarian died a month after meeting the animal. Only one to three cases of rabies are reported in the United States each year. Once symptoms appear, the disease is almost systematically fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Department of Health hopes this case will raise awareness of the dangers of rabies. “If you think you have been exposed to rabies, see a doctor immediately,” recalls Dr Ngozi Ezike, director of the department. In the United States, most rabies deaths occur after exposure to bats, but any mammal can carry the disease, including raccoons, skunks and foxes, according to the CDC.

(The essential / joc)