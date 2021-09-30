A fireball speeding at 51,500 km / h spotted in the American sky

The object was sighted over North Carolina last Friday evening (around 7:40 p.m. local time). At least 5 such meteors were reported that evening, according to NASA. It grazed the coast, becoming visible about 77 kilometers above the ocean, off the military base of Camp Lejeune. It traveled nearly 42 kilometers before disintegrating over Morehead City.

This flaming meteor followed a northeast trajectory, at a speed of about 51,500 km / h. More than 80 people reported observing this impressive fireball on September 24. Fireballs are indeed meteors that appear brighter than the planet Venus, according to theAmerican Meteor Society (AMS), that’s why they usually don’t go unnoticed! In theory, they are even visible in broad daylight.

These events are not particularly rare. At the end of April, it is a meteor of the bolide type which was probably observed in the south-east of France. From Nice, to Marseille, and even to Lyon, several people reported seeing an orange-red fireball, accompanied by a blue-green trail. More recently, on the night of September 5 or 6, it was in Brittany that we saw a dazzling light, followed by a detonation – due to the speed of the meteor when it entered the atmosphere.

Several thousand fireballs every day

A fireball designates a very bright meteor, of magnitude at least equal if not less than -4 (which corresponds to the magnitude of the planet Venus in the morning or evening sky). We speak of a “bolide” when this fireball explodes in a final flash of light and fragments. Several thousand fireball-magnitude meteors enter Earth’s atmosphere every day, according to AMS. However, most of them are obscured by daylight and occur over oceans or uninhabited areas.

These flaming space rocks owe their luster to their large sizes and blazing speeds (from 40,000 km / h to nearly 260,000 km / h), which create a significant amount of friction when they enter the Earth’s atmosphere. Their speed, which far exceeds the sound barrier, means that they are sometimes accompanied by a huge supersonic “bang”. Their apparent color may vary according to the elements that make up the rock – and which display different colors when vaporized – but also according to the speed; a higher kinetic energy level will intensify some colors compared to others.

With a speed of 51,500 km / h, the meteor seen last week on the east coast of the United States is not among the fastest. By way of comparison, the meteorite swarm of the Draconids – which will light up the northern sky between next October 7 and 11 – is rocketing at nearly 70,000 km / h. As for the Leonids in November, they can exceed 250,000 km / h!

The event is no less spectacular for lovers of celestial objects; The following video footage, which was captured from the surveillance camera of a house in Rowland Pond, North Carolina, shows the alien rock leaving a dazzling trail across the night sky before disappearing behind a distant tree blanket:





Sometimes devastating explosions

When they don’t go completely unnoticed, most of these events offer nothing less than a magnificent spectacle. But it can happen that the energy released by larger cars causes serious damage. The Chelyabinsk meteor, which appeared in the Russian sky on February 15, 2013, south of the Urals, is one of the most explosive events recorded recently.

The explosion, roughly equivalent to 400 to 500 kilotons of TNT – or 26 to 33 times the energy released by the Hiroshima bomb – caused tremendous damage. This superbolid of nearly twelve thousand tons fragmented in the atmosphere, between 20 and 40 km altitude. The associated shock wave, along with the multiple fragments produced, struck Chelyabinsk and its surroundings, damaging buildings, shattering windows and injuring more than 1,000 people.

Likewise, in June 1908, a fireball exploded over the Toungouska Pierreuse River, in a sparsely populated region of the Central Siberian Plateau. The shock wave completely destroyed the forest within a radius of more than 20 km and caused damage over more than a hundred kilometers. No impact having been observed on the spot, the most plausible hypothesis is the disintegration of a meteoroid at an altitude of between 5 and 10 kilometers. A 2019 article suggests that the explosive power of the event could be between 20 and 30 megatons.

But these meteoric events are not a priori the most apocalyptic that Earth has known: recent archaeological evidence suggests that a giant space rock exploded above the ancient city of Tall el-Hammam, around 3,600 years ago. years. This explosion with a power 1000 times greater than the bomb of Hiroshima would have raised the temperature of the air to more than 2000 ° C, causing the instantaneous combustion of the whole city and all life.