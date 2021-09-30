A first GP at the end of November and ten years on the calendar: Formula 1 officially arrives in Qatar

Qatar will host a Formula 1 Grand Prix for the first time in its history on November 21, organizers announced Thursday. The Qatar Grand Prix replaces the Australian Grand Prix, which was scheduled to be held on that date but had been canceled due to the pandemic. It will be the 20th race of the year out of 22 in total, a record.

It will be organized at 6:00 p.m. local time, at night, on the Losail circuit, near the capital Doha, which already hosts a MotoGP World Championship Grand Prix every year. The confirmation of this race, awaited for several weeks, allows F1 to keep a record of 22 Grands Prix in total this season, despite many changes due to the global health situation. Fifteen GPs have already been organized so far and the next one is scheduled in Turkey on October 10th. Then F1 will go to the United States on October 24. Then three races will be organized in three weeks, in Mexico (November 7), Brazil (November 14) and Qatar (November 21).

F1 and Qatar have signed a ten-year partnership

Saudi Arabia (December 5), also a first for this country, and Abu Dhabi (December 12) will end an extremely close title fight between Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull), separated by just two points before the 16th round. F1 and Qatar have also signed a ten-year partnership, starting in 2023, on a circuit that could be new. There will be no race in 2022 so as not to interfere with the organization of the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar, which has made sport a major soft power element for years, has come under fire from human rights organizations for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in preparations for the World Cup . Faced with these criticisms, the Qatari authorities believe that they have done more than any other country in the region to improve the well-being of workers.

