a former secretary of a Nazi concentration camp “on the run” before her trial

A former secretary of a Nazi concentration camp, now 96 years old and whose trial was to open Thursday morning September 30 in Germany, “is on the run”, announced the president of the court ofItzehoe, and “an arrest warrant has been issued”. Aged 18 to 19 at the material time, Irmgard Furchner, who lives in a retirement home near Hamburg, is to be tried for “complicity in murder in more than 10,000 cases”, according to the prosecution.





The prosecution accuses her of having participated in the murder of detainees in the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland, where she worked as a typist and secretary to the camp commander, Paul Werner Hoppe, between June 1943 and April 1945. Some 65,000 people died there. According to lawyer Christoph Rückel, who has represented Holocaust survivors for years, “she also typed the execution and deportation orders and affixed his initials “, he assured on the NDR channel (in German).