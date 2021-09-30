“A rolled cigarette is the equivalent of two or three classic cigarettes”, warns a specialist

In the columns of Le Parisien, Dr Anne-Laurence Le Faou warns against the dangers of rolling tobacco.

In its 2018 Barometer, Public Health France warned about the growing role of roll-your-own tobacco in France. While cigarette consumption among 18-75 year olds has fallen over the past ten years, from 88.2% in 2010 to 74% in 2018, the share of French hand-rolled tobacco consumers has soared (20.5% in 2018 against 8.1% in 2010). As Tobacco Info Service explains, the most dangerous toxic substances contained in tobacco smoke are substances linked to the combustion of tobacco (tars and carbon monoxide). “The density of tobacco in a rolled cigarette is much less compared to a manufactured cigarette. Therefore, when you pull on a rolled up cigarette, the level of combustion is much higher, which generates more toxic substances.“, summarizes the site.

New habits that would not be without risks for the health of consumers. Quoted by Le Parisien, Anne-Laurence Le Faou, president of the French-speaking Tobacco Society and head of the Tobacco Center at the Georges-Pompidou European Hospital in Paris, alert on the dangerousness of roll-your-own tobacco. During lockdown, she noticed that more people in financial difficulty turned to hand-rolled tobacco rather than manufactured cigarettes.





Act on the price

“Roll-your-own tobacco, even organic, presented in a nice packaging that gives it a natural air, is extremely toxic, even if you add a filter! In general, we increase the withdrawal treatments when patients smoke this type of tobacco.“, warns Dr. Le Faou. Before adding:”A rolled cigarette is the equivalent of two or three regular cigarettes“.

So, to slow down this progression, Dr Le Faou recommends acting on the price: “Increasing the taxes and therefore the prices on this tobacco makes it possible to eliminate this advantage, because rolled tobacco is particularly consumed by young people, and this would reduce the initiation of smoking. It is a fairly simple economic mechanism and has shown its effectiveness“.

