a scathing TPMP columnist with Sophie Tapie!

Yesterday evening on the set of “Touche pas à mon poste”, Cyril Hanouna received Sophie Tapie. The singer performed a title from her new album, “Je perds la tête”, then she went backstage to come back at the end of the show. Only here, Sophie Tapie did not expect Cyril Hanouna and the TPMP gang to talk to her about her father, Bernard Tapie, suffering from a double cancer and whose state of health worries more and more. She said she was “annoyed” and “uncomfortable” by the many questions from Cyril Hanouna and his team.

Faced with the behavior of his guest, Cyril Hanouna did not fail to reframe it: “I am very happy to have you. If you are not happy to be there, you can go my Sophie. No, but c ‘is good, because at one point it’s good. I was nice, I love you a lot, I was nice to the whole family (Tapie, editor’s note) all the time. It’s true that I like Bernard Tapie a lot, but at some point you also have to have a little respect for our viewers, for the team here, for me ”. A passage that caused a lot of reaction on social networks.

So much so that Cyril Hanouna returned to this episode this Wednesday during a new number of TPMP broadcast live on C8. The host admitted having been “clumsy” towards his guest while Geraldine Maillet noticed that Sophie Tapie was “probably on edge, and rightly so”.





“This is not a matter of state. I hope she will come back to see us, Sophie Tapie,” Cyril Hanouna continued before Raymond Aabou took the floor. And the least we can say is that the columnist of TPMP did not mince his words.

“She came to sing her hit and then she said she didn’t know we were going to talk about her daddy. But when she was in the dressing room, she had the video feedback, she had the screens, she saw the unfolding. of the show. I agree that his suffering is terrible and I agree that yesterday, we maybe screwed up a bit “, he admitted before add: “We will talk to her all her life about Bernard Tapie, he’s a monster. If she wants to continue singing on the sets, if she wants to make a career as a singer, we will always talk to her about Bernard Tapie”.

And to conclude: “We were perhaps awkward because it was not the moment to ask for news. I would have preferred that she sang and that she did not come back”. That is what it says!

