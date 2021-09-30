A shower of stars at the Balmain show

Many celebrities were seen on Wednesday evening at the Balmain parade.

The photographers did not know where to turn. Many celebrities attended the Balmain fashion show on Wednesday evening to discover the spring-summer 2022 collection, designed by Olivier Rousteing. Among the spectators, three Paris Saint-Germain players were seen: Marco Verratti, on the arm of his wife Jessica Aidi, Achraf Hakimi and his partner Hiba Abouk, as well as the Brazilian Neymar Jr. who took the pose with Alessandra Ambrósio.





Wearing a ponytail, 23-year-old influencer Léna Mahfouf was photographed in a sublime white suit, slightly revealing her breasts. German blogger Leonie Hanne wore a black top, reinforced at the shoulders and a transparent skirt adorned with diamonds. The 33-year-old wore Amina Muaddi heels. Karl Lagarfeld’s protégé, Baptiste Giabiconi, and Miss France 2016 Iris Mittenaere were also present.

Olivier Rousteing celebrated his tenth birthday at the head of the artistic direction of Balmain. For the occasion, the designer paraded many iconic models of the 90s, such as Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Naomi Campbell or Mila Jovovich.