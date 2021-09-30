a small keyboard ideal for teleworking

To satisfy the most creative and productive in need of space, or those who want to minimize clutter, Logitech unveils a reduced solution of its flagship keyboard. The MX Keys mini is wireless and minimalist, but with a few cool tricks and a version for Macs.

Confinement, then teleworking redistributed the cards of the professional organization at home. And if you have to adapt your work to new habits, you also have to adapt your environment and your home to your productivity. And what has often been lacking for many is space.

It’s not easy to push the walls so you have to go and grab workspace where possible. And that often happens through the tools themselves. Logitech understood this and unveiled a compact version of its flagship keyboard, the MX Keys.

Thought for better posture

The MX Keys Mini incorporates the main characteristics of the large format. This small size keyboard is wireless, offers comfortable typing with its rounded keys on which the fingers naturally rest. A fast and precise typing, fluid and stable to satisfy the creatives who must be reactive and efficient. For this, Logitech has equipped it with typing technology Perfect Stroke, a non-mechanical strike.

Underneath, there is a wedge strong enough to rest the keyboard well and that it can withstand any type of typing.

To reduce clutter, the MX Keys Mini skips the numeric keypad on the right to focus on the essentials. The manufacturer explains that he has also focused on ergonomics, thus allowing better “shoulder alignment (allowing) to place the mouse closer to the keyboard to reduce hand movement. In other words, you should have better posture on your corner of the table or your small workspace.

There’s always smart keyboard backlighting based on ambient light, with proximity sensors that detect your hands to illuminate your keyboard as soon as your fingers come near. This will give you a much better idea of ​​where you put your hands. And the keys go out when you walk away. You can still manually adjust the backlight intensity.





An Emoji key and a button to mute the microphone

Everything has been thought out so that the keyboard, its keys and their arrangement, offer a stable and optimized positioning of the hands, while also minimizing the noise of the keys. The MX Keys Mini promises fast charging using the USB-C cable and a battery life of at least 10 days (5 months without backlight).

It uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology to connect up to three wireless devices which you can switch to with a single click of the dedicated button.

Mini on the format, the MX Keys Mini does not ignore the functions. Three new features are thus emerging to improve the productivity of the Options keys. There is a voice dictation key enabled by Windows and macOS, a Micro key to activate or deactivate and which will be of great use during your video calls. Finally, an emoji key is positioned at the top center of the Function keys.

Small subtlety of this model, it works equally well under Windows, Chrome, Linux, Android or by connecting the Logi Bolt USB receiver to devices without Bluetooth. MX Keys Mini can also be paired with devices running macOS, iOS, or iPad OS. But Logitech has also thought of a keyboard dedicated exclusively to Apple computers with an MX Keys Mini version for Mac, offered in parallel. Its advantage: there are function keys specific to Apple keyboards.

MX Keys Mini price and availability

The MX Keys Mini keyboard is available in pink, light gray and graphite for 109 euros on the Logitech website or from partner resellers. The MX Keys Mini version for Mac is offered at the same price.