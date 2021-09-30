a suspension match for Emerson, six for Pickeu and a € 60,000 fine for OM

As every Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission of the Professional Football League (LFP) met to study the different cases of the last matches of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, and the sanctions have just fallen. Expelled against FC Lorient on Saturday night (1-1), the right side Emerson will miss a match, while the club chaired by Jean-Michel Aulas wanted to cancel his card. RC Strasbourg Alsace player Adrien Thomasson, who also saw red during the match against LOSC (1-2), will miss two meetings with the Alsatian club. Regarding the Trojan Jimmy Giraudon, who was sent off following two warnings against Angers (1-1), he will be absent in the next ESTAC match.

In Ligue 2, Olivier Pickeu the president of Stade Malherbe, who had gone so far as to explain himself to the referee on the field after a defeat of Caen against Dijon, forcing his players and the technical staff to calm him down, was fined 6 suspension matches, including 2 suspended sentences, and all official functions. Finally, it should be noted that OM received a fine of € 60,000 for the use of pyrotechnic devices in addition to the suspended closure of the stand hosting the Dodgers and MTP sectors.

The sanctions of Wednesday, September 29, 2021:

EXCLUSIONS

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

Two games of suspension

Adrien THOMASSON (RC Strasbourg Alsace)

A suspension match

EMERSON (Olympique Lyonnais)

Jimmy GIRAUDON (ESTAC Troyes)

A match closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Coupe de France, Champions Trophy) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at midnight.





Fabien CENTONZE (FC Metz)

Sofiane DIOP (AS Monaco)

Alexander DJIKU (RC Strasbourg Alsace)

Fabien LEMOINE (FC Lorient)

Ronaël PIERRE-GABRIEL (Stade Brestois 29)

Aurélien TCHOUAMENI (AS Monaco)

LEAGUE 2 BKT

Two games of suspension

Abdoul-Kader BAMBA (Amiens SC)

Djibril DIANESSY (Pau FC)

Thomas VANNOYE (USL Dunkirk)

Two suspension matches including one suspended match

Antoine BATISSE (Pau FC)

A suspension match

Toluwalase AROKODARE (Amiens SC)

Alioune BA (USL Dunkirk)

A match closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 2 BKT, Coupe de France) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at midnight.

Ismaël DIALLO (AC Ajaccio)

Ousmane KANTE (Paris FC)

Frantzdy PIERROT (EA Guingamp)

Stijn SPIERINGS (Toulouse FC)

9th day of Ligue 2 BKT: Ajaccio FC – Chamois Niortais FC of September 21, 2021 Post-match behavior of Mr. Johan CAVALLI, sporting director of AC Ajaccio Two matches of suspension from the bench, from the referees’ locker room and all official functions. The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP.

9th day of Ligue 2 BKT: SM Caen – Dijon FCO of September 21, 2021 Behavior of Mr. Olivier PICKEU, President of SM Caen Six suspension matches including two suspended matches, bench, referee locker room and all official functions. The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP.