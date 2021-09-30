a winner wins 3 million euros in Corse-du-Sud

Since last Saturday in Corse-du-Sud there has been a new millionaire: he is the winner of the Loto draw on Saturday, September 25, 2021 who, by finding the entire winning combination, won the Loto jackpot of 3 million d euro which was at stake.

“This is the first time in 6 years that a player from Corse-du-Sud has managed to get his hands on a Loto jackpot,” saide Tirage-Gagnant.com, media which since 2013 searches and analyzes data of winners on a daily basis. “Before him, other Corsican players had this chance, in particular a Borgo player who on July 24, 2021 also won 3 million euros in the Loto . ” specifies Tirage-Gagnant.com.

With his gain of 3 million euros, this big winner from Corse-du-Sud unfortunately does not enter the restricted circle of the 5 biggest winners of the island of beauty: the winning record was indeed recorded at Cauro in 2009 in a Euromillions draw with a jackpot of 37.5 million euros which was won.

During this draw, more than 700,000 grids were won throughout France, only one of which found the winning numbers in full. In addition to this millionaire, 3 players won € 86,692 (5 good numbers) and the raffle rewarded 10 players with a gain of € 20,000 thanks to their Loto code. The winning numbers for the Loto draw for this Saturday, September 25 were: 16 18 20 35 49 and the number Chance 1.