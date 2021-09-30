Accused of rape by his wife, Diego Buñuel, director of France Télé programs, withdraws

Diego Buñuel withdraws. According to information from “Télérama”, the program director of France Televisions, no longer performs his duties since last Friday. In agreement with the management of the audiovisual group, this decision was taken the day after the publication of an article in the “New York Post” reporting the filing of a rape complaint in the United States against Diego Buñuel.

This was filed by his wife, Maggie Kim, who currently lives in Los Angeles, and with whom he is in the process of divorce. She accuses him of having raped her three times four years ago. Asked by the tabloid, Maggie Kim claimed that she had had a “real fear for his life“.

“A complaint of slanderous denunciation has been filed”

Accusations that Diego Buñuel immediately and categorically refuted. The lawyer of the boss of the programs of France Televisions, Jérôme Boursican, declared to “Télérama” that a “slanderous denunciation complaint has been filed“.”These facts are indeed perfectly disputed and rest on nothing. We expect a classification without follow-up shortly“, added the council, estimating that the complaint of Maggie Kim would have been motivated by their future divorce and the loss of the custody of their children to the profit of Diego Buñuel. In addition, according to master Jérôme Boursican, a civil complaint , based on the same rape charges, was dismissed in the United States last April.