Accused of rape by his wife, the director of programs of France Televisions temporarily gives up his functions

Accused of rape by his wife, with whom he is in the process of divorce, Diego Buñuel, director of programs for France Televisions since June 2020, temporarily retired from his duties at the end of last week, according to information disclosed by Telerama, which the audiovisual group confirmed to 20 minutes.

According to the New York Post, which broke the story, Maggie Kim, his wife, accuses her in the midst of divorce proceedings, of having raped her three times in 2017. The grandson of Spanish director Luis Buñuel is under the coup of an arrest warrant in the United States.





An unsuccessful civil complaint

Diego Buñuel’s lawyer, cited by Telerama, affirms “that a complaint in slanderous denunciation has been filed. “” These facts are indeed perfectly disputed and are not based on anything. We are expecting a classification without further action shortly ”, declared Me Jérôme Boursican to Telerama, who believes that Maggie Kim’s complaint is motivated by the divorce proceedings and the loss of custody of their two children to Diego Buñuel. A civil complaint, based on the same rape charges, was dismissed last April.

The program director of France Télévisions has withdrawn from his duties, in agreement with the audiovisual group, for an indefinite period. No replacement has been appointed on an interim basis at this time.