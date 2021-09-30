Accused of rape by his wife, the program director of France Televisions withdraws from his post

Accused of rape by his wife, Diego Buñuel, director of programs for France Televisions for a year, has temporarily withdrawn from his duties. He is under an arrest warrant in the United States. His lawyer denounces slanderous accusations linked to ongoing divorce proceedings.
According to information from Telerama, which we are able to confirm, Diego Buñuel, the program director of France Télévisions since June 2020, stepped down from his duties at the end of last week after rape charges brought against him by his wife in the United States. According to New York Post, who spread the word, the grandson of Spanish director Luis Buñuel is accused by Maggie Kim, his estranged wife, of having raped her three times in 2017.
A complaint for slanderous denunciation filed
Diego Buñuel’s lawyer, cited by Telerama, says “that a slanderous denunciation complaint has been filed“.”These facts are indeed perfectly disputed and are not based on anything. We expect a classification without follow-up shortly “declared master Jérôme Boursican. Targeted by an arrest warrant in the United States, Diego Buñuel, who has dual Franco-American nationality and who lives in Paris, cannot therefore travel across the Atlantic. According to master Boursican, these accusations would be motivated by the current divorce proceedings, and the custody of the two children of the couple, for the benefit of Diego Buñuel. According to our information, the director of the programs of France Télévisions has withdrawn from his functions for a period of time. undetermined No replacement has been appointed on an interim basis so far.
Documentaries around the world
Diego Buñuel, 46, was appointed to this strategic post of the public broadcasting group a little over a year ago. He began his career as a reporter for the Capa agency and covered the September 11 attacks in the United States, the American intervention in Afghanistan and Iraq. In 2008, he took the reins of the show The New Explorers on Canal +, which takes him around the world. In 2012, he directed a series of documentaries, again for Canal +, on everyday objects. He became director of documentaries for the channel before temporarily joining the Netflix platform in 2018, then France Télévisions in 2020.