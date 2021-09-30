Action Logement announces aid of 10,000 euros for home ownership

The joint social housing giant will devote a budget of 200 million euros to facilitate access to property in new housing for people with low incomes.

This aid falls under “as part of a construction or acquisition project”Of new housing, detailed Action Logement in a press release. She is reserved “to salaried or pre-retired first-time buyers in the private and agricultural sector.These must also be under the income criteria of the social rental-accession loan (PLSA), or about 32,500 euros per year for a single person living in an area of ​​tension on the housing market, and 24,700 euros otherwise.

“The purchase amount must respect the price ceilings set in application of the PSLA system.», Completes the press release. The Premium Accession, which applies to the whole of France, will be granted to 20,000 people for a maximum amount of 10,000 euros, which is not exclusive of other Housing Action schemes, such as the zero-interest loan. can be submitted from October 4 to December 31, 2022 on the organization’s website.

