Afghanistan: women’s demonstration interrupted by the Taliban in Kabul

RIGHTS – Six young Afghan women briefly tried Thursday morning in Kabul to demonstrate to claim their right to education. Before being violently prevented by the Taliban who fired in the air.

Kill in the bud any hint of resistance. A demonstration orchestrated by women came to an end this Thursday, September 30 in Kabul, the Taliban preventing a procession from forming to claim the right to education. “If they had asked for permission to protest, they would have had it“, defended a Taliban leader, after his men fired in the air to disperse the demonstrators. The incident began in the morning, when three veiled young women wearing medical masks unfolded a banner in front of Rabia Balkhi Girls’ High School in the eastern Afghan capital which proclaimed in English and Dari : “Do not politicize education!”. “Don’t break our pens, don’t burn our books, don’t close our schools”, added the banner, illustrated with a photo of veiled young girls in a classroom.

No sooner had they been joined by three other demonstrators, one of whom was carrying a sign she had written on “Education is human identity“, that a dozen armed Taliban intervened. They violently pushed the young girls towards the entrance gate, closed, of the school. One of them seized their banner, which he held. curled up into a ball, as the others attacked foreign journalists and tried to prevent them from filming, a Taliban fired a brief burst of his submachine gun into the air.

A butt shot to a foreign cameraman

The demonstrators took refuge inside the establishment and the Taliban hunted down cameramen and photographers, trying to seize their cameras. One of them kicked a foreign cameraman with his butt. They were commanded by an unarmed young man, who introduced himself as Mawlawi Nasratullah, head of the Taliban Special Forces for Kabul and its region.

“I respect journalists, but this demonstration was not authorized”, he said. “The authorities of the (Islamic) Emirate of Afghanistan had not been informed. This is why no Afghan journalist is present.” “I respect women’s rights, otherwise you wouldn’t be here”, he added, surrounded by an armed guard with fierce looks. “You tried to cover up an illegal demonstration. I remind you that in modern countries, France or the United States, the police beat demonstrators.” All demonstrations have been banned by the new power in the country since September 8, and violators threatened with “severe legal actions “.

