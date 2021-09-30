Alien Isolation and Star Wars Squadrons are free to collect

October promises to be a good month for players who are also subscribed to Amazon Prime. The platform offers two top-flight games starting October 1, Alien: Isolation and Star Wars Squadrons. But these aren’t the only content and games to grab for free.
Amazon Prime Gaming continues its operation to seduce gamers by offering top-notch games month after month.
This time it is simply Star Wars: Squadrons and Alien: Isolation or Ghostrunner which are available on PC to subscribers. In total, no less than 10 games can be picked up on your PC for free. Those for September are still available for a few days.
And like every month, iconic games offer exclusive content, skins, currencies to buy items, and more. This concerns titles like Call of Duty, Destiny 2, Fall Guys or Rainbow Six Siege, Rogue Company and Sea of Thieves.
Content offered in October
Free games to collect
If you haven’t played Star Wars: Squadrons, the last Electronic Arts game in the world of the famous saga, you will discover the joys of combat in space in first person. Multiplayer battles with the galaxy’s most famous ships too.
Alien: Isolation is to be reserved for those who like to scare themselves with a title with a distressing and heavy atmosphere. You have to survive in a closed environment facing the strange creature that stalks you. Science fiction too, Ghostrunner offers a solo experience in a more nervous and violent atmosphere.
For those who would like to be less oppressed, Tiny Robots Recharged is an escape game in the form of puzzles and riddles to be solved to find the exit. Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures features the two famous animated heroes for an adventure game full of humor and color.
From 1er October, Amazon Prime is offering several PC games to its subscribers. Just download the software to get them back.
- STAR WARS: Squadrons
- Alien: Isolation
- Ghostrunner
- Song of Horror Complete Edition
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
- Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures
- Blue Fire
- Tiny Robots Recharged
- Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape
- Secret Files 3
You have until October 1 to collect Sam & Max Hit the Road, Candleman The Complete Journey, Puzzle Agent, Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis, Tools Up !, Unmemory
Content already available:
- Brawlhalla – Shogun Bundle: Shogun Koji Skin (including Sword & Bow Weapon Skins), Koji Legend Unlock, Dumbbell Curls Emote, Destiny’s Way Bow Skin
- Call of Duty – Bogged Down Bundle, World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Bundle, World Series of Warzone Bundle
- Call of Duty Mobile – 1x Epic HBRa3 Assault Rifle with Moonstone, 1x Rare Abominable Calling Card
- Dauntless – Arcslayer Chainblades Skin
- Destiny 2 – Dark Horse Exotic Bundle: Dark Horse Exotic Sparrow, The Bandwagon Exotic Ship, Rust Punk Shell Exotic Ghost, Hold On Legendary Emote
- Fall Guys – Merry Mastodon costume + 6,500 Kudos
- Free Fire – One-eyed Bundle (Costume)
- Genshin Impact – 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 40,000 Mora
- New World – “Pirate Pack # 1: Pirate Apparel, Pirate Stance Emote, 5 K Marks of Fortune
- Paladins – Omega Dredge
- Rainbow Six Siege – Collab Drop – Fragment
- Rogue Company – Good Migrations Weapon Wrap Bundle
- Sea of thieves – Cronch Pistol Pack: Cronch Pistol, The Ferryman Makeup,
- 5,000 gold
- SMITE – Sacred Arrow Rama
- Warframe – VERV EPHEMERA
Future :
- October 4: League of Legends – Mystery Skin Shard
- October 6: Epic Seven – 1x 4-5 Star Artifact Summon Ticket
- October 7:
- Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $ 100k this week
- Last Day on Earth – Rank III Corgi Puppy
- October 8: Apex Legends – Electric Royalty Bundle for Wattson, new look for the Volt SMG
- October 12: Mobile Legends Bang Bang – Amazon Prime Chest
- October 13:
- Free Fire – Kapella (Character)
- MLB Tap Sports Baseball ’21 – Daily Box, In Game Currency
- October 14:
- Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $ 100k this week
- World of Warships – 1x German Battleships container, 20x Black, White, Red
camouflages
- October 15: Legends of Runeterra – Epic Wildcard
- 21st of October : Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $ 100k this week
- October 27: Free Fire – Weapon Royale Voucher (x5)
- October 28:
- Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $ 100k this week
- World of Tanks – High Voltage Bundle
How to get free games and content offered on Amazon Prime Gaming?
- You must be subscribed to the Amazon Prime offer (5.99 euros per month or 49 euros per year);
- Go to gaming.amazon.com and log in with your credentials;
- In the tab Games, booty, go fishing for the content offered. You will also find free PC games;
- To enjoy the content, you will need to link your PlayStation, Xbox, Google Stadia or publishers account (Ubisoft Connect, Rockstar Social Club, EA Play, Bungie, Riot, etc.);
- To enjoy PC games, download the Amazon Games client on Windows (no Mac version at this time) to pick up and play the games.