Alien Isolation and Star Wars Squadrons are free to collect

October promises to be a good month for players who are also subscribed to Amazon Prime. The platform offers two top-flight games starting October 1, Alien: Isolation and Star Wars Squadrons. But these aren’t the only content and games to grab for free.

Amazon Prime Gaming continues its operation to seduce gamers by offering top-notch games month after month.

This time it is simply Star Wars: Squadrons and Alien: Isolation or Ghostrunner which are available on PC to subscribers. In total, no less than 10 games can be picked up on your PC for free. Those for September are still available for a few days.

And like every month, iconic games offer exclusive content, skins, currencies to buy items, and more. This concerns titles like Call of Duty, Destiny 2, Fall Guys or Rainbow Six Siege, Rogue Company and Sea of ​​Thieves.

Content offered in October

Free games to collect

If you haven’t played Star Wars: Squadrons, the last Electronic Arts game in the world of the famous saga, you will discover the joys of combat in space in first person. Multiplayer battles with the galaxy’s most famous ships too.

Alien: Isolation is to be reserved for those who like to scare themselves with a title with a distressing and heavy atmosphere. You have to survive in a closed environment facing the strange creature that stalks you. Science fiction too, Ghostrunner offers a solo experience in a more nervous and violent atmosphere.

For those who would like to be less oppressed, Tiny Robots Recharged is an escape game in the form of puzzles and riddles to be solved to find the exit. Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures features the two famous animated heroes for an adventure game full of humor and color.

From 1er October, Amazon Prime is offering several PC games to its subscribers. Just download the software to get them back.

STAR WARS: Squadrons

Alien: Isolation

Ghostrunner

Song of Horror Complete Edition

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures

Blue Fire

Tiny Robots Recharged

Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape

Secret Files 3

You have until October 1 to collect Sam & Max Hit the Road, Candleman The Complete Journey, Puzzle Agent, Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis, Tools Up !, Unmemory





Content already available:

Brawlhalla – Shogun Bundle: Shogun Koji Skin (including Sword & Bow Weapon Skins), Koji Legend Unlock, Dumbbell Curls Emote, Destiny’s Way Bow Skin

Call of Duty – Bogged Down Bundle, World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Bundle, World Series of Warzone Bundle

Call of Duty Mobile – 1x Epic HBRa3 Assault Rifle with Moonstone, 1x Rare Abominable Calling Card

Dauntless – Arcslayer Chainblades Skin

Destiny 2 – Dark Horse Exotic Bundle: Dark Horse Exotic Sparrow, The Bandwagon Exotic Ship, Rust Punk Shell Exotic Ghost, Hold On Legendary Emote

Fall Guys – Merry Mastodon costume + 6,500 Kudos

Free Fire – One-eyed Bundle (Costume)

Genshin Impact – 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore, 40,000 Mora

New World – “Pirate Pack # 1: Pirate Apparel, Pirate Stance Emote, 5 K Marks of Fortune

Paladins – Omega Dredge

Rainbow Six Siege – Collab Drop – Fragment

Rogue Company – Good Migrations Weapon Wrap Bundle

Sea of ​​thieves – Cronch Pistol Pack: Cronch Pistol, The Ferryman Makeup,

5,000 gold

SMITE – Sacred Arrow Rama

Warframe – VERV EPHEMERA

Future :

October 4: League of Legends – Mystery Skin Shard

October 6: Epic Seven – 1x 4-5 Star Artifact Summon Ticket

October 7: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $ 100k this week Last Day on Earth – Rank III Corgi Puppy

October 8: Apex Legends – Electric Royalty Bundle for Wattson, new look for the Volt SMG

October 12: Mobile Legends Bang Bang – Amazon Prime Chest

October 13: Free Fire – Kapella (Character) MLB Tap Sports Baseball ’21 – Daily Box, In Game Currency

October 14: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $ 100k this week World of Warships – 1x German Battleships container, 20x Black, White, Red

camouflages

October 15: Legends of Runeterra – Epic Wildcard

21st of October : Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $ 100k this week

October 27: Free Fire – Weapon Royale Voucher (x5)

October 28: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $ 100k this week World of Tanks – High Voltage Bundle



How to get free games and content offered on Amazon Prime Gaming?