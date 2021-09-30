Ambre Dol (Large Families) confides in her desire for motherhood

Mother of five children, Ambre Dol, the pretty blonde from Large families: life in XXL, the issue of TF1, wants another child but has to make it up to her.
Emergency nurse and volunteer firefighter, Amber Dol, one of the faces of Large families: life in XXL on TF1, juggles her life as a mother of five children, her life as a woman and her professional life. She shares her daily life with Alexandre, father of the last two Joaquim and Winona and the handsome dad of her three eldest children Jade, Maëlys and Lizandro. A handsome man she married last July. Will the couple who met at the end of 2016 welcome another child? On the Dol family Instagram account followed by more than 153,000 subscribers, the mother answered the question asked by her fans.
“The desire for motherhood is very present! “
“It is difficult for me to accept that I will no longer carry life … I am trying to make up my mind !!! The desire for motherhood is there! I sometimes wake up at 4 am thinking about it. But I had a difficult year. I was really very tired and I tell myself that one more child is likely to end me with the pace of work that I have “, wrote Amber Dol who unveiled a few days ago photos of her husband Alexandre for “to please” to “many young ladies”.
Ambre Dol needs to work
In an interview with the TF1 site, Amber Dol had revealed his secret to managing his daily life between his work and his five children: “I myself come from a large family. My mom is a stay-at-home mom and I had a very happy childhood. But I have this need to work and I am dedicated to my job. daily, I am rather well organized. The week I have my 5 children, I try to work 2 days of care of 12 hours only. The week when my three grown-ups are at their daddy’s, I work a lot more. This is possible especially thanks to the support and the presence of Alex. Without him, I will not be able to continue this rhythm there.“