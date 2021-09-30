Amel Bent makes rare confidences about her husband Patrick Antonelli

Guest of the podcast Inspired for NRJ, Amel Bent confided in her relationship with Patrick Antonelli. The singer spoke about how her husband expresses his love for her.
Impossible to have missed this song. Several months ago, Amel Bent and Hatik collaborated on the title 1,2,3, which tells the story of a couple who can no longer communicate. “We both love each other, but we don’t know how to say it. I say clearly: ‘I love you and I want you to tell me, I’m waiting for you to tell me’. As Hatik across the way says: ‘I show it to you all the time, every day. Why would I need to tell you? I won’t tell you ‘. It all starts from this ‘I love you’, those three little words that are important and that we need to hear“, explains the singer in the podcast Inspired for NRJ.
Amel Bent talks about her couple
Since 2014, Amel Bent spins the perfect love with Patrick Antonelli, the father of her two daughters named Hana and Sofia. Discreet about her private life, the juror of The Voice reveals here that her husband is not the type to express his feelings. A modesty that doesn’t seem to bother her. “I married someone who doesn’t tell me ‘I love you’. And yet I think she is the person who loves me the most in the world. So I don’t wait at all for him to tell me since I feel bathed in love“, says the 36-year-old artist, whose couple were confronted with the painful ordeal of prison.”If it hurts a person to be around someone who doesn’t say the words they want to hear, talk about it. But the most important thing for me is that there is love“, she continues.
“If you have a guy like mine …“
According to Amel Bent, her duet with Hatik has enabled many couples to sort out their communication problems. “There are so many people who tell me: ‘This is my story’ and above all, there are lots of girls and guys who tell me that they put the song at home on purpose. When you know you’re with someone listening to the lyrics, it’s a nice message“, she declares. And to conclude with humor about her husband:”Afterwards, if you have a guy like mine, who doesn’t listen to the lyrics, you can loop it, he won’t understand anything!“