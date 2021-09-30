An artist was supposed to exhibit 70,000 euros in banknotes but leaves with the money

He was to exhibit for the equivalent of more than 70,000 euros of banknotes stuck on a canvas … Jens Haaning, Danish artist of 56 years, decided to present empty frames and keep the nest egg to himself, renaming his works “Take the money and get out ”.

The Kunsten Museum in Aalborg, in western Denmark, had agreed to lend a large sum of cash to this artist, so that he could reconstruct one of his old works representing a year’s salary in Denmark and Austria. , in Danish denominations and in euros.

But “two days before the opening of the exhibition, we received a message from Jens telling us that he had not produced the works on which we had agreed”, with the tickets hanging on the canvas. , explains its director, Lasse Andersson.

“Take the money and get out”

Instead, the artist explains that he will send others “entitled ‘Take the money and get out'”, says the head of the museum.

When the cash registers opened, the employees noticed that the money was not there and that the canvases had remained white.





After the amazement, Lasse Andersson burst into laughter and the museum decided to present the two works as part of its exhibition on modern work.

“A humorous approach”

“They offer a humorous approach and lead to reflect on the way in which we value work”, explains the director.

The artist defended him his gesture, according to him a way of affirming “that we also have the responsibility to question the structures of which we are part”.

“If these structures are completely unreasonable, we must break with them,” said Jens Haaning in a press release.

For now, Lasse Andersson has chosen to focus on the artistic merit of the two paintings, while acknowledging that he does not despair of seeing one day the ones he had commissioned.

But after the last day of the exhibition, January 16, his considerations will no longer be aesthetic or philosophical. “We are taking the necessary measures so that Jens Haaning respects his contract and returns the money,” he said. For his work, Jens Haaning received 10,000 crowns (1,340 euros), plus an exhibition bonus.