An artist was supposed to exhibit 70,000 euros in banknotes but leaves with the money

Jens Haaning was to produce two works representing one year’s salary in small denominations. But he preferred to make white canvases, called “Take the money and get out”.

He was to exhibit for the equivalent of more than 70,000 euros of banknotes stuck on a canvas: a Danish artist finally decided to present empty frames and keep the small fortune for himself, renaming his works “take the money and go away”.

The “Kunsten” museum in Aalborg, western Denmark, had agreed to lend a large sum of cash to Jens Haaning, a 56-year-old Danish artist, so that he could reconstruct one of his old works depicting one year’s salary in Denmark and Austria, in Danish denominations and euros. But the plan has clearly changed.

“Two days before the opening of the exhibition, we received a message from Jens telling us that he had not produced the works on which we had agreed,” explains its director, Lasse Andersson.

Instead, the artist explains that he will send others “entitled ‘Take the money and get out'”, says the head of the museum. When the boxes opened, the employees noticed that this was exactly what the plastic surgeon had done: the money was not there and the fabrics had remained white.





Crazy laugh

After the amazement, Lasse Andersson burst into laughter and the museum decided to present the two works as part of its exhibition on modern work.

“They offer a humorous approach and lead to reflect on the way in which we value work”, explains the director.

The artist defended him his gesture, according to him a way of affirming “that we also have the responsibility to question the structures of which we are part”.

“If these structures are completely unreasonable, we must break with them,” said Jens Hanning in a press release.

For now, Lasse Andersson has chosen to focus on the artistic merit of the two paintings, while acknowledging that he does not despair of seeing one day the ones he had commissioned. But after the last day of the exhibition, January 16, his considerations will no longer be aesthetic or philosophical.

“We will take the necessary measures so that Jens Haaning respects his contract and returns the money,” he said.

For his work, Jens Haaning had received 10,000 crowns (1340 euros), to which is added an exhibition bonus.