an Objectif Top Chef candidate launches a bet for Philippe Etchebest… and puts his place at stake (VIDEO)

Philippe Etchebest puts the candidates ofTop Chef Objective strained. This Wednesday, September 29, the famous cook gave a beautiful lesson to a participant named Clara.
For a week, Philippe Etchebest is back on M6 with a new season ofTop Chef Objective. As every year, the star of the kitchen sets out to meet apprentice cooks who hope for only one thing: to be able to integrate Top chef. But to achieve this holy grail, it is still necessary to succeed in standing out from the other candidates. This Wednesday, September 29, the famous Bordeaux chef met Clara, 2nd year cooking student, who presented her with a vegan dish and more precisely a plate around asparagus, which she embellished with a powder of capers and Nori leaves. One last ingredient that almost cost him his place.
“If I guess, you’re eliminated“
Confident of herself, Clara had the very bad idea to place a bet on Philippe Etchebest. When presenting her plate, the 24-year-old asked the chef to guess which spices were on her plate. “These are flavors that are a bit complicated to detect “, she said, convinced that the presenter of Kitchen nightmare was going to fail. “If I guess, you’re eliminated“, launched the latter. “Ok, we do that!“retorted Clara, who was wrong to underestimate the knowledge of Hélène Darroze’s sidekick. And for good reason, he had no difficulty in recognizing the taste of capers and Nori leaves, and no ‘had no qualms about leaving the tasting room.
“A bet is a bet with me“
Believing in a bad joke, the participant somehow tried to retain Philippe Etchebest. “A bet is a bet with me and I stick to it. I always keep my commitments. You wanted to play, you lost“, he replied, before disappearing from the field of the cameras to join another candidate. Fortunately, the apprentice cook finally convinced the chef to give her a second chance, a few minutes later. Collecting the note of 3 stars out of 5, the young Parisian qualified for the battles, where she was finally eliminated in favor of Allan. One thing is certain, Clara will not forget her participation in Top Chef Objective anytime soon !