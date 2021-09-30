And 15: Bluepoint Games joins PlayStation Studios – News

Like Insomniac Games and Housemarque, Bluepoint Games was through its history a candidate who really flowed from the source to join the family of PlayStation studios. A family now strong of 15 studios dedicated to the development of exclusive games, in addition to the external partnerships signed with Firewalk Studios, Deviation Games and Haven Studios. Studios that share the common point of having been founded by industry veterans and working on new licenses. According to Hermen Hulst, nearly half of the 25 PlayStation Studios branded games currently in development are in fact new licenses.
If Housemarque is the arcade specialist, Bluepoint Games also has a label that sticks well to him and with which it has forged a flattering reputation, that of a studio past master in the art of remaster and more recently the remake. Founded in 2006 by Metroid Prime executives Marco Thrush and Andy O’Neil, whose deaths we learned in June 2019, Bluepoint Games began its career by developing an original game. As a symbol, Blast Factor was even the very first game available for download from the very young PlayStation Store in November 2006.
Bluepoint’s next game won’t be a remake
Today there are close to 70 employees (they were 95 during the peak of the development of Demon’s Souls), Bluepoint Games confirmed in an article prepared at IGN that the studio will take advantage of this change in status to develop its first original headline. “Our team is very experienced, most people’s average experience is around 15 years, and all are from original development. It’s not like we’re a bunch of developers who have been trained to do remasters and remakes. We have this original game development spirit in our hearts, and we are now ready, with the support of Sony, to move forward and show what we can do, and what PlayStation can do.“, commented Marco Trush.
With Bluepoint Games, the PlayStation Studios family now has 15 members, even 16 according to Hermen Hulst who seems to include Nixxes, which is however supposed to be a support studio responsible for supporting the development of in-house exclusives in the same way as PlayStation. Visual Arts Studios and PlayStation Studios Malaysia. In any case, Hermen Hulst confirms that the acquisition of Bluepoint Games does not necessarily mark the end of shopping for PlayStation Studios, even if the list of long-time close candidates for the manufacturer is starting to shrink.
- To read also | Firesprite Games studio becomes PlayStation Studios 14th member