And 15: Bluepoint Games joins PlayStation Studios – News

Like Insomniac Games and Housemarque, Bluepoint Games was through its history a candidate who really flowed from the source to join the family of PlayStation studios. A family now strong of 15 studios dedicated to the development of exclusive games, in addition to the external partnerships signed with Firewalk Studios, Deviation Games and Haven Studios. Studios that share the common point of having been founded by industry veterans and working on new licenses. According to Hermen Hulst, nearly half of the 25 PlayStation Studios branded games currently in development are in fact new licenses.

If Housemarque is the arcade specialist, Bluepoint Games also has a label that sticks well to him and with which it has forged a flattering reputation, that of a studio past master in the art of remaster and more recently the remake. Founded in 2006 by Metroid Prime executives Marco Thrush and Andy O’Neil, whose deaths we learned in June 2019, Bluepoint Games began its career by developing an original game. As a symbol, Blast Factor was even the very first game available for download from the very young PlayStation Store in November 2006.