Angela Merkel plush version is snapping up in Germany

GERMANY – Same hairstyle, same jewelry and above all same stature … A German company had the idea to market a teddy bear bearing the likeness of Angela Merkel, about to leave her post of chancellor after 16 years in the head of the country. An original idea which has today become a real commercial success.

The 500 Angela Merkel bears on sale were all sold within a week of going on sale and are now ready to be sent to their happy customers. “Customers love it. We have a very long waiting list and the battle for the bear is on ”, quipped the Reuters agency Martin Hermann, managing director of Hermann-Toys.

Four hours of work for each teddy bear

With a price of 180 euros, this teddy bear is far from being accessible to all budgets. But, according to Martin Hermann, it reflects the hours of work spent on each of these handcrafted teddy bears.

“The bear is completely made in Germany and it takes about four hours per bear. It is therefore a matter of considerable manual work. And since we want to make a beautiful product, our manufacturers really take the time to make sure that each bear is really beautiful, ”he explains.





The family business has been in existence since 1920 and has since produced special bears to pay tribute to certain personalities. Among them, Barack Obama and the Queen of England.

“We have produced politicians of all stripes. In 2005, we made a bear for Ms. Merkel to take office, Angie Bear. And then, after 16 years, we had the idea to pay tribute to the achievements of Mrs Merkel ”, explains Martin Hermann who planned to offer her a bear from this collection.

Angela Merkel, who has headed four governments in Germany, will step down as soon as a new government is formed, after 16 years as head of the country.

While Germany will likely have to wait months for parties to agree on a coalition government, for Merkel fans, the teddy bears could help endure the wait.

Also on The HuffPost: Olaf Scholz, 5 things to know about the probable successor of Merkel