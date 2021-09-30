Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine confides in this mania for her children which annoys her deeply!

Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine can’t take it anymore! In the columns of Gala this Thursday, September 30, the star host of C à Vous balances on a tic of language used by young people, including her sons. And that exasperates him …
‘Cheh’ to you! Entertainer pampers viewers in C to You, his daily talk show on France 5, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine does not have the tongue in his pocket! A franchise of which its guests on television are sometimes the victims, but beware, “Babeth” does not spare her relatives either! Interviewed this week by our colleague Nikos Aliagas in the columns of Gala, she does not deprive herself of swinging on her sons, Arthur, aged 17, and Vasco, 9, born of her union with her husband, Philippe Coelho. With humor, but still …
“It’s mean and not funny (…) I almost prefer that they say bad words”
To the question of knowing “the word you can’t stand to hear”, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, who recently explained that she thought a lot, with regret, about the impact that her pregnancies had on her career, does not need to think much for the answer to fly! “‘Cheh’, the slang word for ‘well done for you’. I can’t stand hearing it from my children’s mouths. It’s mean and not funny.”; explains the accomplice of Patrick cohen, Pierre Lescure or Bertrand chameroy on air. An expression that annoys her so much that she even dares a confidence that could well turn against her, if her children fall on the interview: “I almost prefer them to say bad words.”
“It moves me. I’m a big fan of my sons in general”
But be careful: if this tic of language makes her knock-knock, she still admits that her children melt her down. Like the morning of the interview, where his first instinct was to send his older son a beautiful photo from his childhood, when he was 11 years old, “a souvenir photo like the ones my smartphone offers every day.” “He’s changed so much and at the same time not that much. It moves me. I’m a big fan of my sons in general.”, admits the host, who recently triggered a giggle on her set by chaining blunders. A moving statement but beware, it will still be necessary to delete this famous “cheh”!