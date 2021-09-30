Antivax videos: YouTube steps up its fight against disinformation and removes several popular channels

Content deemed dangerous for the public. YouTube announced on Wednesday the strengthening of its anti-vaccine content policy and removed several channels of highly followed “anti-tax” American personalities.

“Content which falsely claims that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, which asserts that vaccines do not reduce disease transmission or contracting diseases or which contains incorrect information about the substances contained” in vaccines will be deleted, ”the platform said in a statement.

“This includes content that falsely claims that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track who receives them,” the company, a Google subsidiary, continues. .

An influential antivax target

Misleading or deceptive videos about routine vaccinations such as measles or hepatitis B may be removed from the site. “General vaccine statements” may also be deleted.

On the other hand, “content on vaccination policies, new vaccine trials and historical successes or failures of vaccines” remain authorized, as do personal testimonials on vaccination as long as they comply with the platform’s regulations.

In fact, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to AFP that the platform would remove the channels of several anti-vaccine activists, including that of osteopath and entrepreneur Joseph Mercola, presented at the end of July by the New York Times, as “the most influential broadcaster of coronavirus fake news online.”



On Wednesday, a search carried out on YouTube no longer showed Joseph Mercola’s channel or any content posted directly by the one who presents himself as a promoter of alternative medicine. According to the specialized site Social Blade, the Mercola channel had, before its deletion, more than 400,000 subscribers and its videos had been viewed more than 100 million times. Joseph Mercola described the decision as “censorship” on Twitter and included it as part of an “attack on our freedoms and civil rights”.

“A witch hunt”, denounces an antivax

YouTube has also confirmed its intention to remove from the platform the channels of Erin Elizabeth, another anti-vaccine activist, as well as that of Robert Kennedy Jr, son of the former minister assassinated in 1968. Head of the organization Children’s Health Defense, whose channel has been deleted, Robert Kennedy Jr has made a film to encourage African Americans to be wary of vaccines. For Erin Elizabeth, “it’s a witch hunt,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

Another personality of the “antivax” community whose channel has disappeared from YouTube, Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopath from Ohio also considered one of the most influential sources of disinformation on Covid-19 on the Internet.

YouTube is already applying measures to fight disinformation around Covid-19 vaccines, claiming to have deleted more than 130,000 videos in the past year that violated its regulations in this area.