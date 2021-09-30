Artillery: The Czech Republic officially signed the order for 52 CAESAr from Nexter

On September 30, and as Czech Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar announced earlier this month, Prague formalized an order for 52 Trucks equipped with an artillery system. [CAESAr], in an 8 × 8 version, from the French group Nexter.

As the latter underlines, the Czech Republic is thus the third European customer [après la France et le Danemark] and will become the seventh user in the world of the CAESAr, ordered more than 350 units since 2008, which “makes it the benchmark on the market for wheel artillery systems”, which includes the Archer of BAE Systems Bofors, the Israeli ATMOS Iron Saber or the Serbian Nora B-52.

The amount of the contract signed by Prague is estimated at 335 million euros. The Czech industry will be involved up to 40%, according to a montage unveiled by Nexter.

Thus, Tatra Trucks will supply the 8 × 8 chassis while Tatra Defense Vehicles will produce the armored cabins and RETIA will integrate the communication systems as well as the fire control means. These 52 CAESAr will be assembled by Excalibur Army.

A partnership has also been established with the companies STV and Explosia for ammunition, “in order to allow the local supply of conventional shells and modular charges”, specifies Nexter, which will supply “complex ammunition or equipped with insensitive explosives” , that is to say more stable and therefore less likely to be the source of an accidental detonation.

“By selecting the CAESAr in its eight-wheel drive version, the Czech Ministry of Defense has chosen a system perfectly suited to high-intensity combat,” says Nexter.

Smlouva na 52 🇫🇷 děl Caesar podepsána. Zvýšíme naši obranyschopnost a nahradíme 40 let staré houfnice DANA. S ministryní @florence_parly jsme se shodli, že naše spolupráce je na skvělé úrovni. pic.twitter.com/K3gzBth8eO

– Lubomír Metnar (@metnarl) September 30, 2021

Indeed, this version of the CAESAr can carry up to 36 shells, which gives it “great autonomy in ammunition”. In addition, replenishment is carried out at high speed [« trois minutes contre dix pour ses concurrents entièrement automatisés », selon Nexter, ndlr].

Finally, compared to heavy tracked howitzers, the French system is much less fuel-intensive, which is a “major advantage in a high-intensity combat configuration where the fluidity of logistics supplies is threatened by long-range artillery. », Stresses Nexter.

As a reminder, with a mass in combat order of 32 tons, the CAESAr 8 × 8 is equipped with an inertial unit for land navigation and aiming of the gun, a muzzle radar and a ballistic computer. Air-transportable, it can fire all ERFB ammunition to NATO standard as well as so-called “smart” shells [BONUS, SPACIDO, etc] against targets between 40 and 50 km away.

“Following the TITUS program launched in 2019 [62 blindés, ndlr], this additional acquisition testifies to the quality of the partnership between Nexter and the Czech defense industry. Thanks to this new success, Nexter is once again contributing to the consolidation of the European defense industrial base, ”commented Nicolas Chamussy, CEO of the French industrialist.

The first CAESAr will be delivered to the Czech forces from 2024. They will replace the 152mm Dana ZTS self-propelled howitzers that they have used for more than 40 years.