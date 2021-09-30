Astro the little Amazon robot would be a disaster – Korben

– In partnership with Phoneandroid –

A few days ago, Amazon introduced a new gadget which I think will interest you. This is Astro, his little robot that once installed in your home can roam your whole house to do a lot of service.

Astro is nothing more or less than an Alexa-equipped roller tablet capable of following you everywhere, making video calls, streaming music and monitoring your home in your absence.

Advertised for $ 1,500, Astro uses machine learning to scan rooms in your home and proactively patrol to send you notifications if something is out of the ordinary.

As you can see from the video, it is equipped with a telescopic camera which allows it to put its nose everywhere and there is even a small cup holder on the back for lugging hoes.

Obviously, who says “connected camera” at home, necessarily says “risks for privacy” and here Amazon reassures by explaining that it will be possible to specify areas where the robot will not have the right to put its wheels such as the bathroom or the bedroom.





This equipment is intended to complement the entire range of security from Amazon like its Ring cameras. The robot is designed to recognize and analyze the behavior of occupants. To do this, it records people’s voices and faces to be able to identify them and especially better detect if a stranger shows up at your house.

If “sentry” mode is activated and an intruder enters your home by breaking a window, Astro will detect broken glass and then move towards the person. He will approach her, follow her and record both audio and video of the stranger in question and then upload it all to the cloud.

However, in an internal Amazon document having leaked relayed on Phonandroid, we learn that the robot is far from being developed and that Amazon’s promises will not be kept. It seems that the people detection system is not developed and that the device is very fragile. The telescopic camera handle broke multiple times during testing and good luck putting the robot back in a box and shipping it back if the handle is deployed.

The engineers who worked on it are pretty tough on Astro and believe that at the first opportunity, it will burst into the first staircase it crosses, or get too close to people, which can be dangerous for the occupants of the room. the house which could then fall.

They even call the project a “privacy nightmare” because beyond poor facial recognition, it maps the entire home to make a heat map of where it is likely to get stuck or collide with. humans.

So it may still be too early to comment on Astro, knowing that it has not yet been released, but Amazon assures us that its robot is working wonderfully. It’s hard to believe them necessarily so let’s hope that Amazon improves its product before launching it (down the stairs ^^).