at the press point on Thursday, September 30, the announcement of five new

New Caledonia deplores 119 victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the health point transmitted this Thursday by the government.

Françoise Tromeur and Caroline Moureaux

•

updated September 30, 2021 at 4:19 p.m.



New Caledonia mourns five more missing due to the pandemic. Five deaths mentioned this Thursday afternoon, at a government press point. They bring the official death toll to 119.

7,428 cases

Yannick Slamet, spokesperson for the executive, then spoke of the detection of 252 new cases in twenty-four hours, or 7,428 cases in all since September 6. It counted 55 patients in intensive care, 285 hospitalizations in the Covid unit and 172 patients received in hospital (134 in the South, 27 in the Islands province, eleven in the North).

More than four thousand injections Wednesday

In terms of vaccination, the health authorities identified 4,003 injections on Wednesday. “An encouraging figure, given the decline we had observed”, underlined the member of the government. Corn “surely insufficient”. At this stage, barely a third of the population has a vaccination coverage of two doses: the rate given this Thursday is 32.5%.

We are still quite far from the score despite the encouraging figures we saw yesterday. Yannick Slamet, government spokesperson

The Janssen vaccine is coming, so are the self-tests

Yannick Slamet indicated that 2,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine, recommended for those over 55, were expected at the end of the week. This so-called classic vaccine (not messenger RNA) is administered in a single dose and is fully effective after 28 days. However, health authorities recommend that a booster dose be given with a messenger RNA vaccine one month after the administration of the Janssen dose.

Depending on demand, other doses will be ordered.

Also note the imminent arrival of self-tests, the distribution and marketing methods of which will be studied by the government next week.

The importance of the 2nd dose and the possible 3rd dose

The government spokesperson recalled that since the start of containment, around 45,000 people have received their first dose of vaccine.

They are now due for their second dose, one dose “crucial, absolutely essential to obtain a complete vaccination schedule“recalled Yannick Slamet.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine is administered 21 days after the first injection; a period of four weeks between the two doses should not be exceeded, otherwise the benefit of the vaccination will be lost.

As for the third dose, it is recommended six months after the second injection for the elderly and frail, and possible for everyone from the age of 12.





How many doses of vaccine for people who have contracted Covid-19?

Dr Sébastien Mabon from Dass clarified the vaccination protocol for people who have already contracted the virus.

If you have tested positive for Covid-19 without being vaccinated, you should receive a dose of the vaccine between two and six months after the illness.

If you received your first dose of the vaccine before catching the disease, a second dose will also be needed two to six months later if you contracted the virus within 15 days of the first injection.

Liberal vaccination

The government has opened up the possibility of vaccinating liberal health professionals, namely doctors, nurses or pharmacists, in their offices, pharmacies, or at patients’ homes. They must first declare this activity to the Dass. A computer tool will also make it possible to track all the vaccinations thus made.

It should be noted that the vaccinations carried out by liberal health professionals remain free, patients have no upfront costs to make.

Incidence rate

Regarding the incidence rate, “what is interesting is the variation of the numbers“, estimates Dr Sébastien Mabon of the DASS.”Currently, we are on a downward slope, which could respond to the measures put in place by the government“.

“It has a lot to do with the screening rate. It is extremely important that the entire population with symptoms get screened“, he added. Raising a concern about a low rate of screening in the North.

The latest incidence rate reports about 600 cases / week per 100,000 inhabitants against more than 1,000 ten days ago.

Note that the government must announce this weekend the possible extension of confinement or an adaptation of the measures.

Find the full press briefing below:

The summary of the sanitary point:

More details on the second dose of vaccine: